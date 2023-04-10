Thirty-six-year-old Kate Shodair, a widow, arrived in Philipsburg with her 16-year-old son, Louis, in 1878 from their native South Carolina. Kate established a successful confectionary and candy store there that also sold baked goods, but she was even more successful when they moved to Butte.

In 1881, Kate purchased a bakery and confectionary on West Broadway from Joseph Dyer. Shodair and Son had a thriving ice cream parlor there almost immediately. They also sold fruits, candies and baked goods created by Kate and catered upscale affairs all over Butte. In 1882, they brought a pastry designer from Paris to help with the business. A quart of their best ice cream in its own special barrel cost 75 cents (around $22 today), and a pound of candy ran 50 cents in 1883.

The confectionary building was replaced in 1891 by the Mantle & Bielenberg Block, which stands today as the home of Sassy’s Consignments and Sales Store.

Kate retired in 1884 and Louis took over the business, expanding it to include cigars and produce as well as an oyster parlor, and relocating it to West Granite Street a half block east of Alaska.

Louis maintained his connections with Philipsburg, including rancher T.J. Haynes. The two partnered in a ranch and farming operation in the Kalispell valley in 1885 that was an important source of produce for Butte’s exploding population.

Produce, candy and his other mercantile efforts were enough to give Louis Shodair the money in 1897 to purchase a lot for the princely sum of $12,000, where he constructed the Shodair Block at 48 W. Park St. It was the first home to Symons’ Department Store and held a Lutey’s grocery warehouse on the Galena Street side of the building. Shodair as a wealthy real-estate entrepreneur became something of a man-about-town, serving in various capacities with the Masonic Temple and as president of the Oro y Plata Dancing Club in 1903-1904.

There was “not a more popular dancing club” at that time. It held regular formal-dress dances upstairs in the Renshaw Hall on Park Street at the present-day corner of Dakota, the Terminal Meat Market today.

In 1909, Shodair and his wife set out on a five-month round-the-world cruise, with stops at Naples, Cairo, Bombay, Batavia (Jakarta), Nagasaki and more, reported in the Anaconda Standard in a lengthy two-part article.

The Shodair Block was seriously damaged in a fire in January 1913, but Louis rebuilt it immediately. The building was finally destroyed in the first Diana’s Shops fire on Oct. 14, 1974. Shodair had donated the building to the Shriners' Children’s Hospital in Helena in 1937 as part of a $200,000 contribution to construct the Shodair Hospital for Crippled Children at the Montana Children’s Home in Helena, followed by an additional $100,000 in 1938. The Shriners sold the Butte building in 1946.

The Shodairs (Kate, Louis, and his wife Mary) left Butte about 1920 for California. Kate died in 1922, and Mary died in 1928. Louis died Sept. 12, 1940, at age 78.