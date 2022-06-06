Mining City History: 'Scarrum' Skyrme was 'strict disciplinarian' but popular mine manager

Born in Pembrokeshire, Wales about 1835, William Skyrme left a life as a teen-aged seaman to head to California to seek gold probably in the 1850s. But by the early 1860s he was in Virginia City, Nevada, one of the first to explore the Comstock Silver Lode. By some accounts, Bill Skyrme gave Marcus Daly his start as a mucker there, but they certainly did meet there.

Marcus Daly was well established in Butte by 1895 when he hired his old friend to manage his High Ore, Modoc, and Moonlight Mines, as well as the Clear Grit and Cambers. Skyrme the superintendent was one of the most popular mine managers Butte ever saw, in part because of his support for the eight-hour day at a time when 10-hour shifts were the rule. Skyrme even promoted a 6-hour shift for dangerous work.

Under Skyrme’s supervision, by 1902 the High Ore had reached a depth of 2,200 feet and employed 250 men underground, 57 on the surface, and three engineers. Despite his reputation as a friend to the working man, Skyrme was also known as a “strict disciplinarian,” even when it came to his friend and boss Marcus Daly. He once got a watchman to tell Daly to dump his omnipresent cigar, and on another occasion after an argument at the High Ore, Daly reportedly turned to his buggy driver and said, “Take me up to the Diamond mine. Scarrum is getting too old to argue with.” But “Scarrum” Skyrme remained a close friend of Daly’s.

The Skyrme Vein, one of the important ore shoots that extended over a workable distance of 4,000 feet, from the Bell Mine to the High Ore and beyond, was named for him, and he was recalled in a small test and training operation, the Skyrme Pit, excavated in 1953 as the predecessor to the Berkeley Pit. The pit was probably on the Skyrme Vein between the High Ore and West Colusa Mines and was filled in before the Berkeley Pit excavation began, but ultimately became part of the Berkeley Pit.

From 1899 to 1904 while he was mine superintendent, Skyrme and his wife and daughter Bess lived in a modest duplex at 512 West Granite Street, which is still standing. Bess Skyrme appeared frequently on the society pages of the Butte newspapers, and in 1904 when she married Edward Butcher of Helena, newly graduated from West Point, coverage of the event occupied nearly a full page. The guest list was a who’s who of Butte, with 200 invited to the ceremony in the old Finlen Hotel. The reception afterward at the home of Edward’s aunt and uncle, Mr. & Mrs. Frank Butcher, at 727 West Broadway, was even grander, with at least 240 people listed as attending, including J. Ross Clark, Daniel Hennessy, A.J. Davis, Miles Finlen, Cornelis Kelley, John Ryan, and dozens of other prominent Butte business families. Frank Butcher ran a clothing store at 45 East Park Street.

Just a month after Bess and Edward married, Skyrme retired from mining and moved with his wife to Pasadena, California, where he died in 1925. Upon his retirement and departure from Butte, the employees of the mines he supervised reportedly all gave up a day’s pay to purchase an expensive silver service as a parting gift for Skyrme.

Thanks to historian Brenda Wahler for pointers that contributed to this article.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0