Mining City History: Rothstein's iconic 'Entering Butte' photograph from 1939

During the summer of 1939, photographers with the Farm Security Administration (which became the Office of War Information) fanned out across America to document the nation, especially rural and small-town America, in the recovery from the Depression and the initial phases of World War II. Photographers amassed about 175,000 black and white images, including several hundred in Butte.

Arthur Rothstein’s photo of the “Entering Butte” sign is one of those iconic photos. The location is the 1000-1100 block of East Park — East Galena Place — East Galena, where they intersect Parrot Street, spelled variously with one or two “t’s”. Parrot is the street behind the sign, but US Hwy 91 cut through there at an angle to the streets and this sign is on Hwy 91 at the city limits, looking northwest to the point where Highway 91 merged into Parrot Street. At right are the back sides of a string of houses along East Galena Place (sometimes called “Upper Galena”), which was immediately north of U.S. Highway 91 where it ran northwest from East Talbot (the extension of East Mercury) and followed Parrot up to Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}