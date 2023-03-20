Rosalie Jones was 31 years old when she came to Butte in July 1914. She was a well-established and well-known force in the national suffrage movement.

The previous year, Jones had led 200 women on a 175-mile march from New York City to Albany, despite her mother’s opposition to women’s suffrage. In Butte, she joined Jeannette Rankin, Helen Fitzgerald Sanders, and other Montana suffrage leaders to promote votes for women in Montana, a proposal that was passed by male voters in the November 1914 election by a vote of 41,302 to 37,588.

Jeannette Rankin was the “toastmistress” at a luncheon for 70 at Gamer’s. When Jones spoke, she focused on the ongoing struggle, saying that “the indifferent woman is the greatest menace to the success of our cause.” She urged the 70 women in Gamer’s Tea Room to become active and visible.

On July 14, Jones and her colleague Ida Craft together with Rankin held an open-air meeting at the corner of Broadway and Main Streets at 8 p.m. They spoke from an open automobile to a crowd of hundreds, and Jones was noted for blending serious commentary with good humor. She even invited hecklers to join in with questions after her speech, returning jests with frivolity and genuine questions with facts.

Jones rebuked the familiar claim that women were represented through their husbands’ votes, with the simple logic that “the widow who has to support and bring up a family,” as well as unmarried women, were without representation even theoretically.

The group waved the flags of the nations that had enacted votes for women, including Norway, Finland, and Denmark, as well as the three-year-old Chinese Republic. The open-air meeting was reported as the largest and most successful such meeting ever held by the suffragists, and the first ever in Butte.

Jones took an unannounced tour of Butte on her own on the sightseeing trolley car, even though the local committee had planned a grand procession through town. The ruins of the Miner’s Union Hall, dynamited a month earlier, were still in plain view, and she marveled at the danger faced by miners every day. From the suffrage viewpoint, Jones said “we count on the labor organizations to be of great help here.”

Jones and her group spent the night at The Montana, which stood on West Broadway between the Baptist and Presbyterian churches until it burned in 1988.

The suffragist train tour of Montana continued with stops in Deer Lodge, Helena and Missoula. Jones continued to the west coast, and Craft stayed in Montana to continue the campaign in the eastern part of the state.

After nationwide women’s suffrage was attained in 1920, Jones continued as an activist for property rights in New York and ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1936. She spent most of her later life quietly and alone at her family home on Long Island, and she died in 1978.