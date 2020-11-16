Mining City History: Robbery, murder and jailbreak

About midnight on the night of May 19, 1902, John Williams, a railroad brakeman, was about to board the Great Northern train for Anaconda at the Silver Bow station when two armed men attempted to rob him. In the struggle Williams was shot at least three times and died a day later. The suspects were seen running toward Feely Station where they boarded the southbound train.

But on August 9, 1903, while they were in the Silver Bow Jail awaiting an appeal of their convictions, six men including Lennox and Martin escaped from the jail, which at that time was in an annex directly north of the old County Courthouse, on the same block where the new 1912 court house stands today. Lennox, who was reported to be “quite intelligent,” was the suspected mastermind of the jailbreak. One prisoner feigned sickness, and when the jailer and the doctor came into the cell, they were confronted with a revolver and locked in while the six men fled. All were in jail for significant charges, including Lennox and Martin who were under death sentences. Four other prisoners in the jail declined to flee although they were offered the chance.