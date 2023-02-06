Montana’s first real oil rush began in 1901, driven by Butte attorney John O. Bender, John O’Rourke (proprietor of the Red Boot Shoe Co. on Main Street), and other Butte capitalists who sought the black gold at Kintla Lake, now in the northwestern corner of Glacier National Park just south of the Canadian border.

Exploration chased oil seeps in springs in the lake and along its shore, and from mountain slopes as much as 1,000 feet above the lake. In order to get drilling equipment to the site, Bender’s Butte Oil Co. constructed a new $5,000, 60-mile road from Lake McDonald and Columbia Falls to the Kintla area paralleling the North Fork of the Flathead River in the summer of 1901. The company had spent the princely sum of $30,000 for the land.

By March 1902, Butte Oil had increased its capital stock issue from $40,000 to $100,000 with the news the company controlled several thousand acres and planned to drill new wells to 3,000 feet. Eugene Carroll, general manager of the Butte Water Co. and whose home still stands on Granite Street, became a major stockholder.

By 1904, the excitement was such that Butte Oil’s principals included such Butte luminaries as Andrew Jackson Davis of the First National Bank and Daniel Hennessy, as well as Carroll.

Rival companies sprang up quickly. The Montana Land & Oil Co. was backed by Gov. Joseph Toole and state Supreme Court Justice George Milburn. The most prominent competitor was Kintla Lake Oil Co. with property near that of Butte Oil. Charles Emmons of Columbia Falls was one of the organizers of the Kintla Lake oil, and he proudly boasted that “in a year or so, you people here in Butte will just turn the faucet and help yourselves to all the oil you want, piped across the state from Kintla Lake.”

Emmons’ prediction was short-sighted. Even though one analysis by Standard Oil said the Kintla crude was “the finest ever submitted,” there just wasn’t enough of it. Despite abundant shows and small-scale production, the fields at Kintla never proved to be commercial. Butte Oil drilled one well to more than 1,000 feet but found only coal, some natural gas and non-commercial shows of oil. It claimed it had spent more than $100,000 in total, but Butte Oil ceased operations in late 1904 or early 1905, and by 1906 the other companies were out of business as well.

Oil exploration shifted for a time to the Swiftcurrent area on the east side of what is now Glacier National Park, but those too failed by 1907. Sherburne Lake covers those drill sites today.

In 1910, Glacier National Park was established, including Kintla Lake within its boundaries.