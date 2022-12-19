Mining City History: Railroad strike of 1877 leads to violence, destruction

The great railroad strike of 1877 had little direct impact on Butte or Montana, mostly because no railroads reached the Territory until 1880. But the strike, and railroads in general, were high in the minds of Butte residents.

In February 1877 the Montana Territorial Legislature had passed a law to authorize and subsidize railroad construction, particularly for the North-South line from Ogden, Utah, to Helena. Among other things, the law taxed railroads at about 8% of revenue for hauling ore and bullion, and 4% for passenger revenue, amounts that Union Pacific Railroad owner Jay Gould found unacceptable. It wasn’t until 1880 that the Utah and Northern entered Montana, eventually reaching Butte in December 1881.

The 1877 strike was centered on West Virginia and Pennsylvania, starting with the Baltimore & Ohio. That railroad, followed by others, reduced firemen’s wages from $2.25 a day to $1.75, and brakemen went from $2.00 a day to $1.50. The workers accepted that, but when a further 10% reduction was announced, the strike began.

Violence and destruction led to fires that burned 39 buildings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along with much railroad rolling stock. The unrest spread across New York and Maryland, and as far west as Illinois and Missouri, resulting in the deaths of about 100 people in July and August 1877.

The New North-West newspaper in Deer Lodge wrote that “These are fighting times. Between the war in Turkey, the [Nez Perce] Indian war and the railroad war, we have a surfeit of gore and gunpowder.” The Butte Miner pulled no punches in its opinion, writing that “The saying that corporations have no souls is shown to be too weak an expression to give an idea of their merciless, grinding avarice in dealing with their employees.”

The mob violence was compared to the Paris Commune, a workers’ uprising in 1871 that threatened the French government and led to more than 6,000 deaths.

The Miner on July 21 opined that the situation had been “brought about by railroad corporations who have banded together in a conspiracy to enrich themselves with millions by depriving the poor man of the very necessities of a decent living,” but just three days later, recognizing the value of the rails to Montana’s future, the Miner also wrote that “A railroad is imperatively demanded by the interests of everyone engaged in business in Montana, and is particularly needed by the farmer and the miner.”

Western lines that brought goods to railheads that served Butte from hundreds of miles away were spared the worst of the strike, in part because the Union Pacific announced in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in late June that it was rescinding the wage reductions, so the railroad into Ogden, Utah, saw no strike.

The strike in the east lasted about 50 days and was put down — sometimes violently — by local militias, the National Guard, and federal troops sent to the centers of the strike by President Rutherford B. Hayes.