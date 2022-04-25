Mining City History: R.C. Chambers founder of one of Butte's first banks

Robert Craig Chambers is forgotten in Butte today, but in 1882 he founded one of Butte’s first banks, Hoge, Brownlee, and Company. Although those names may be obscure as well, through a partnership with Marcus Daly, Hoge Brownlee became Daly & Company in 1889, and ultimately evolved into the Metals Bank & Trust Co. Chambers owned the block named for him at the southeast corner of Quartz and Main where the Hoge Brownlee Bank had its offices.

Chambers was born in Ohio in 1832, and after stints in California, landed in Utah about 1870. He convinced George Hearst to invest in the rich Ontario silver mine at Park City where Chambers became long-time superintendent, and the connection to Hearst led him to Marcus Daly. Chambers also partnered with A.W. McCune, another Salt Lake City capitalist, and that connection led him to John Caplice, McCune’s Butte partner in grocery and mercantile stores.

R.C. Chambers was nominal head of the Chambers Syndicate, a consortium of investors controlled behind the scenes by Marcus Daly, but most legal transactions and technical ownership were in the name of Chambers.

The syndicate came to own such prominent mines as the Modoc, the Bell, the Diamond, High Ore, and Green Mountain, and in December 1888 when the Mountain Consolidated Mining Company defaulted on loans from Hoge Brownlee, Chambers came to Butte from Salt Lake City to receive the largest judicial settlement in Butte history to that point. An award of $194,902.20 was assigned to Chambers, and the Mountain Consolidated’s operations, valued at more than $116,000, came to the Chambers Syndicate. The whole affair was something of a legal technicality, since Marcus Daly, who really controlled the Chambers group, was also an original Trustee of the Mountain Consolidated company.

The Mountain Con is sometimes listed as beginning in 1890, but the first three-compartment shaft of the new company went down in late 1881, and by February 1882 it was at 205 feet. Later that year drifts were being driven from the 250 and 350 levels, but operations didn’t really take off until late 1888 when a new headframe and engine room were constructed. It was only a few months later that they defaulted on their loans and the mine went to the Chambers Syndicate.

The Mountain Consolidated Mining Company resulted from the combination in November 1881 of four existing lode claims, the Mountain, Burnett, Buffalo, and Lowville. Butte’s James A. Talbot, also an officer of the Butte Hardware Company, was the first president, and much of the initial investment came from William A. Callingwood of New York, named company vice-president. Richard Jones, a Meaderville assayer who became foreman of the Lexington Mill, and H.S. Clark, who was elected county Clerk & Recorder a few years later, were also officers, but Marcus Daly really controlled the company. When that huge judgement was awarded in 1888, it was essentially a transfer of assets from one Daly company to another.

R.C. Chambers died in 1901 of appendicitis at age 68, worth about $2.5 million in dollars of the day.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

