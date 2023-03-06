Leland F. Prescott followed his uncle, Alonzo Prescott, both to Montana and into the stonecutting business. The Scottish-Irish Prescott family was from Grafton County, New Hampshire, one of many granite-quarrying centers in that state.

Alonzo came to Helena in 1883, answering an ad for a stonecutter, but despite his New Hampshire heritage, he was a novice in the stonecutting business. After training back east, he returned to Helena in 1884 together with imported marble to begin selling “monuments, tables, headstones, coping, etc.” Within a few years, he dominated the business in Helena and had branched out to Butte.

Leland, Alonzo’s nephew, was born in New Hampshire in 1872, but came west with his family in 1886 when they moved successively to Minnesota and Idaho as farmers. When Leland was 23, he came to Montana to be a traveling salesman for his uncle, and a year later, in 1896, he began managing the Butte branch of Prescott’s stoneworks.

Alonzo retired from the Butte business about 1897, and the company name changed to L.F. Prescott’s Marble Works.

The Butte office and yard were located at 425 S. Montana St., just north of the corner with Gold Street. The building is gone today. Although the focus was on marble (both Italian and American), the company also offered Scottish and American granite and iron fencing.

Leland lived at 521 W. Diamond, a location that is part of St. James Hospital’s parking lot today. He was joined for a time in the Prescott stone business by Robert A. Ketchin, who lived at 623 S. Dakota St. Ketchin also came from a Scottish-Irish New England stonecarving family, starting work at age 13 in Connecticut. But in 1900, Ketchin was working as a marble cutter with James E. Tuite at 304-326 S. Montana. Tuite alternated the management position with Ketchin, comprising one of two Butte competitors of Prescott’s in 1900, though Prescott dominated the business in Montana until about 1905.

Alonzo had a long history in the Helena area, where among other things he served as the longtime librarian for the Montana Sons of the American Revolution. He moved from the stone business into mining and livestock, with ranches near Choteau and in Hill, Liberty, and Meagher counties. He served as one of the first presidents of the Montana Woolgrowers’ Association. He died in 1930.

Leland left Butte about 1905 for southwestern Idaho, where his father had established a real estate business. Leland had a hardware and furniture store at Glenns Ferry and connections in Nampa. He died in 1946.