Mining City History: Popular sheriff died after winning verdict

Lawrence Weir was born in Butte August 2, 1899. His father James was a pumpman at the Anaconda Mine, and the family lived at 313 S. Idaho Street. After his grade-school education at Webster School, Larry became a driver for the Montana Dairy, and in 1918 was on his own, rooming at the Ansonia Block at 60 West Park where Mrs. Clotilde Strobel managed the boarding house above the Ansonia Theater.

By 1922 Weir had his own taxi company, Central Cab & Transfer, which he ran until he became Silver Bow County Sheriff in 1931. He was a popular sheriff, and his four two-year terms were the most served by any county sheriff to that time. But three years after his fourth term ended in 1939, he apparently committed suicide.

Weir had sued the county for reimbursement for mileage expenses totaling $16,528.78, the difference between the rate he was paid, seven to 8½ cents a mile, and ten cents a mile that he claimed he was owed. The case ended up in the Montana Supreme Court, and on April 20, 1942, Weir traveled to Helena with his attorney J. Frank Sullivan to hear the verdict. The court ruled in Weir’s favor for the full amount, the equivalent of more than $270,000 today. When they returned to Butte Sullivan dropped Weir off at his home at 824 West Broadway, where Weir took the family car, a 1937 Buick sedan, and was never seen alive again.

