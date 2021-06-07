Mining City History: Popular sheriff died after winning verdict

Lawrence Weir was born in Butte August 2, 1899. His father James was a pumpman at the Anaconda Mine, and the family lived at 313 S. Idaho Street. After his grade-school education at Webster School, Larry became a driver for the Montana Dairy, and in 1918 was on his own, rooming at the Ansonia Block at 60 West Park where Mrs. Clotilde Strobel managed the boarding house above the Ansonia Theater.
By 1922 Weir had his own taxi company, Central Cab & Transfer, which he ran until he became Silver Bow County Sheriff in 1931. He was a popular sheriff, and his four two-year terms were the most served by any county sheriff to that time. But three years after his fourth term ended in 1939, he apparently committed suicide.
Weir had sued the county for reimbursement for mileage expenses totaling $16,528.78, the difference between the rate he was paid, seven to 8½ cents a mile, and ten cents a mile that he claimed he was owed. The case ended up in the Montana Supreme Court, and on April 20, 1942, Weir traveled to Helena with his attorney J. Frank Sullivan to hear the verdict. The court ruled in Weir’s favor for the full amount, the equivalent of more than $270,000 today. When they returned to Butte Sullivan dropped Weir off at his home at 824 West Broadway, where Weir took the family car, a 1937 Buick sedan, and was never seen alive again.
A fruitless month-long search extended from Spokane to Miles City to Salt Lake City. On May 18 a nature photographer from Dubois, Idaho, encountered Weir’s car near a secluded riverbank eight miles north of Dubois, and shortly afterward Weir’s body was found in the stream, with a single bullet shot to the chest. He had $90 of the $100 Sullivan reported he had with him on April 20. His death was ruled a suicide, although no family members had reason to suspect he had any problems, and the court’s award just before he disappeared would have given him a fortune. Silver Bow County Commissioners had authorized an emergency expenditure to pay the $16,528 on May 16, a few days before his body was found.
The crowd at Weir’s funeral May 21 overflowed St. Patrick’s Church on Mercury Street. He was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Weir had previously made the front pages of the Montana Standard in the summer of 1939, when he was accused of federal income tax evasion over five of the eight years he was sheriff. As sheriff, he paid for meals for county prisoners and was reimbursed. The prosecution alleged Weir inflated the prisoner count from 11,533 to more than 23,000, and showed rosters listing prisoner names such as Aaron Burr, Luther Burbank, and Bing Crosby. The amount of tax federal officials claimed Weir owed amounted to more than $8,200.
Despite the evidence and testimony from other county employees, the jury, with members from all over the state, deliberated only four hours before exonerating Weir on August 16, 1939.
