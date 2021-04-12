Mining City History: Pioneer Congresswoman Jeannette Rankin clashed with Anaconda Company

Not surprisingly, there was some initial controversy over seating a woman in Congress. Those who opposed her focused on the word “he” in a phrase in the constitution that says no person shall be a representative “who shall not, when elected, be an inhabitant of that state in which he shall be chosen.” But the Anaconda Standard said, “It is dollars to doughnuts that the House is not going to hold Miss Rankin ineligible because of sex.” And indeed, nothing serious came from that non-issue.

Following the Granite Mountain-Speculator Mine disaster in June 1917, a far-reaching strike enveloped Butte. Representative Rankin tried to mediate between the unions and the mining companies, but the companies refused to even meet with her. She proposed legislation in the House to end the strike, but it was unsuccessful. But she did earn the wrath of the Amalgamated Anaconda Company. In August 1917 she said, “I think I know perfectly well what the Amalgamated will try to do to me. Years ago they used to put people out of the way that tried to organize the miners. Now, as you read in the daily press, they simply deport them. The result is the same. They’ll do everything to discredit me, both here in Washington and in my own state.” For various reasons including active opposition by the Anaconda Company, Rankin was not re-elected in 1918. She ran again and was elected for one term in 1941.