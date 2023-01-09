Mining City History: Pedestrianism pit walkers against each other for distance, time

Competitive walking might sound boring as spectator sports go, but in the 1880s and 1890s it was the rage in America. And as usual, Butte found a way to share in the excitement.

The sport of “pedestrianism” was both solitary — to reach a particular distance goal — and competitive, to pit walkers against each other for distance in a specific time. Competitive events were held in large buildings, on racetracks and cross-country, and lasted from hours to days, witnessed by hundreds to thousands of patrons.

Richard Lacouse was born in 1848 in Quebec, but he was living in Boston in 1879 when he walked in a highly publicized event in which participants were timed for six hours on each of six days. The winner was the one who went the farthest, and Lacouse came in second, propelling him to fame, and after 11 races in 1879 alone, a small fortune of $1,500 in winnings.

According to ultrarunning historian Davy Crockett, from 1881 to 1890, Lacouse was in and out of trouble with the law. But in 1890, he was in Anaconda, working as a bricklayer at the Anaconda smelter. He changed his name to his family’s original “Lacourse.”

Formal pedestrianism contests often followed the heel-to-toe rule, which said that one foot could not leave the ground before the heel of the next foot touched down, but in reality, a less structured “go-as-you-please” style often resulted in competitors “trotting” or jogging, if not outright running.

One of the leading pedestrians of the day, Daniel O’Leary, came to Butte and Anaconda in 1891. Lacourse challenged him to a six-day race at Evans Opera House at 12 Main Street in Anaconda where the eight participants walked for 50 hours over three days in January 1892. Lacourse finished third with 191 miles, just two laps short of O’Leary, but both were four miles behind the winner, African American John Hyde, who came in at 195 miles. Some 400 fans saw the finish.

Butte’s “great six-day go-as-you-please pedestrian contest” was held Feb. 15-21, 1892, at the Pavilion Skating Rink at the corner of Alaska and Granite Streets. Lacourse won against all contenders including O’Leary, finishing with 501 miles to his nearest competitor’s 425.

At the end of the six-day race, Lacourse refereed a 2.5-mile race in the Pavilion between three local amateurs, won by a man named Reese in 13.5 minutes.

Lacourse retired from pedestrianism, but he continued to work as a brick mason for the Anaconda Co. He lived in Anaconda for the rest of his life and died at his home at 403 E. Front St. on Nov. 4, 1923.

Pedestrianism evolved into the modern sport of racewalking, which first appeared in the modern Olympics of 1904.