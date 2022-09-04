Mining City History: Parrot lode boasted 'best copper ore in camp'

The Parrot lode was one of the first hard-rock veins discovered on the Butte Hill, by Dennis Leary and H.H. Porter in October 1864. The vein and its extensions ran about east-west, from what is now the eastern edge of the Berkeley Pit to a point near today’s Jackson and Copper Streets, a total length of nearly two miles. The Gagnon and Original Mines and others exploited parts of the Parrot Lode.

The Parrot was called the source of “the best copper ore in the camp,” consisting of “black oxide of copper often thickly bespangled with native silver.” Multiple miners and partnerships worked the length of the vein, but the focus was on the segment south of Dublin Gulch east of Wyoming Street.

Even in the depression of 1869-1874, when Butte’s population fell to 100 or 200, work continued on the Parrot Lode. At that time, Butte was called “an apple of gold in a picture of silver with none to pluck its riches,” but James Gilchrist had a shaft on the Parrot down to 65 feet in November 1872 reaching 105 feet by the next year, while William Park and Joseph Ramsdell were selling ore to the First National Bank in Helena, which shipped it to Baltimore, Maryland, for smelting.

With Butte’s rejuvenation in 1875, the Parrot saw at least five separate operators working the vein, including Downs, Talbot, and Leary, who were producing from a 90-foot shaft with two drifts that yielded ore assaying 38% copper and $30 in silver per ton. For comparison, good ore in the Berkeley Pit ran about 3% copper, and Montana Resources produces copper from ore grading about 0.3% copper.

Conrad Kohrs and W.Y. Pemberton, a future Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice, were both involved in the Parrot in the 1870s, as were Samuel Hauser, Anton Holter, and William Clark, prominent Montana entrepreneurs and politicians. Success of especially the Parrot Mine (run by William Park) and the Ramsdell Parrot (Joseph Ramsdell), which both eventually reached more than 1,000 feet in depth, led to construction of the Parrot Smelter along Silver Bow Creek just northeast of today’s Civic Center.

Ground was broken for the smelter on October 25, 1880, and the new furnaces were fired up in June 1881. Much of the money for the effort came from Connecticut investors including A.F. Midgeon and Thomas Wallace, together with local individuals and banks. William Thompson, mayor of Butte from 1895-1897 and whose family is the namesake of Thompson Park, got the lumber contract for construction, amounting to 75,000 board feet.

In 1885, the Parrot Smelter was the exclusive American site to use a patented French process that resulted in matte that was 98% or more copper, versus the older process that yielded just 70%. And in 1887, J.E. Gaylord invented a process at the smelter for hot-casting slag bricks that became an industry standard.

The smelter was one of the worst offenders in terms of belching smoke into Butte, and it shut down in July 1899, while most of the surface buildings at the Parrot Mine were destroyed by fire August 8, 1900, “the most serious conflagration in many years” in Butte. The Parrot Silver and Copper Company was acquired by the Amalgamated (Anaconda) Company in 1899 and the smelter was demolished in 1906.

Approximately 600,000 cubic yards of tailings and other waste generated at the Parrot Smelter are being removed to prevent their contamination of Silver Bow Creek.