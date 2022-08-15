Mining City History: Park Street named for early denizen of original townsite

Park Street is arguably the most prominent street in uptown Butte. It was named for William Park, born in 1835 in County Tyrone, Ireland.

Park emigrated to the United States with his family when he was four years old. After a childhood in New York, he headed west in 1859, “hoofing it” around Leadville, Colorado, and Utah before landing in Bannack, Montana, during its boom in 1862.

Three years later, he was in Butte, and he claimed to be one of only five denizens of Butte proper when he arrived in 1865, along with the Poulter brothers, Doc Ford, and R. Humphrey. Within a year or so, he and Joe Ramsdell built a log cabin on what is now Quartz Street, probably near the Humphrey house on Quartz just west of Main that is usually considered to be the first house in Butte.

Park claimed to have located the Elm Orlu and Steward mines and recalled that he was the first to ship ore from Butte to Swansea, Wales, for smelting, before any smelters existed in Butte. In a reminiscence in 1921 when he was 86 years old, he said it took about a year to get the returns, but the ore he shipped netted about $75 per ton in silver and copper.

He had a half interest in the Parrot Mine, which he sold in 1882 to Franklin Farrel for $30,000, after which he returned to New York for about 12 years. He came back to the west and knocked around western Montana for more than 20 years and in 1921 was still prospecting, alone, about eight miles above Sheridan in the Tobacco Root Mountains, where he had made a 250-foot adit to exploit a four-foot vein.

Park made no bones as he lamented what Butte had become by the 1920s. “Once I knew every one. Now I am a stranger here. Your town is made up of foreigners and tenderfeet. I am going back to Sheridan where real Montanans still live.”

Park’s daughter, Mrs. Arthur Hammer, convinced her father with some difficulty to return with her to live in Elmira, New York, in 1922. But the next year he was back in Brandon, three miles above Sheridan, working on the Big Donut Mine. William Park died in 1925.

Park Street was probably named in 1866 when the original plat of Butte City was made. The original townsite was mostly within the area defined by what are now Copper, Jackson, Arizona, and Gold Streets.