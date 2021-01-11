Mining City History: Night nurse's journal provides a glimpse into Butte in early 20th century

Beatrice Murphy was 29 years old in 1909 when she worked as a night nurse at the Murray Hospital at Quartz and Alaska streets in Butte. She kept a diary for the month of November 1909 that reveals much about the times as well as Miss Murphy’s humor and wit. Each short entry covers her 12-hour shift from 7:00 p.m. to 7 the next morning, when she would cross the street to the Nurse’s residence in today’s bail bonds building.

The Murray Hospital’s location close to the mines made it the usual stop for mining-related emergencies.

“Wednesday Night November 3, 1909. Admitted three men. One with a rock in the tail of his eye. Another with a dilapidated finger and still another who declared his hand was broken but which proved to be a ruptured vein. Tried to get a little sleep on the table with a roll of cotton under my head. Didn’t get any sleep at all. Bells buzzed constantly. Reported to Miss McGregor, was told to not bang doors, felt rather guilty. Departed downstairs with solemn step and downcast eye. Bully good night.”

“Sunday Night November 7. Favored the sick with a vision of my cheerful face. Administered medicines in all shapes and forms. Admired Mrs. Gage’s new hat with white plume. Sewed up miner’s ear. Made the terrible mistake of the season by waking up Dr. McCracken.”