Mining City History: Nickel Annie earned moniker on streets asking for 'five cents please'

Margaret English died April 28, 1936. She was known to Butte and beloved by all as Nickel Annie.

She appeared in Butte about 1891, reportedly from a prominent St. Louis, Missouri, family. According to Copper Camp, the work of the Writers’ Program of the Federal Works Projects Administration, her first job was as a housekeeper for William A. Clark in his then-new mansion at Granite and Idaho Streets.

She worked for Peter Breen, a miner who had become a prominent attorney. In 1910 his offices were at Room #6 of the Silver Bow Block on Granite Street, and he lived at 826 West Park, where Margaret probably worked. Breen’s house is still standing.

Margaret English was most closely identified with Mrs. C.H. Boucher, whose home was at 903 Nevada. English lived and worked there as a housekeeper from about 1915 to the early 1930s. Mrs. Bucher organized the most successful Crittenton home in Butte, a national social welfare organization for women.

But Butte knew English as Nickel Annie, a shuffling, polite beggar, asking for “five cents please” on the streets and churchyards of town. She always carried a shabby umbrella. By most accounts, she was well cared for by her employers and had no real need to beg, and faithfully attended services at St. Patrick’s church.

Annie was a fixture around Butte until 1933 when she moved to the County Hospital and Poor Farm, today’s NCAT building on Continental Drive. When she arrived there, she reportedly turned over all her money, about $300, to help pay for her care. She reportedly disappeared once from the hospital, only to reappear a few hours later to present a handkerchief full of nickels and dimes to the nurses.

Nickel Annie was 80 years old when she died. She never married, and she supposedly was survived by a brother in St. Louis and a sister in Cleveland, but no one seemed to be sure. She was buried in Holy Cross Cemetery. She is commemorated in a street named for her off Highway 2, south of Butte’s Bert Mooney Airport.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

