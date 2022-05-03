Mining City History: Newbro famous for Herpicide 'dandruff cure'

DuPont Morse Newbro was born in Lansing, Michigan, in 1865. By the time he was 20 years old, he was working there as an apprentice pharmacist and druggist, when he pulled up stakes and moved to Helena, Montana. After just a short time there he came to Butte by November 1885.

Newbro’s first drug store was at 305 Main Street between Quartz and Copper, site of the Archives parking lot today.

Dupont Newbro had far-ranging connections with entrepreneurs across southwest Montana. In 1894, he partnered with James Keenan and John O’Rourke to establish Keenan Manufacturing, purveyors of food products and beverages, and the same year, he was one of the incorporators of Marcus Daly’s Washoe Copper Company with Charles Booth and John Gillie. Although Newbro was reportedly the president of Washoe Copper, he was largely a figurehead, especially after Washoe Copper came under the Amalgamated umbrella in 1899.

1895 saw Newbro and Conrad Kohrs, the well-known Deer Lodge rancher, establish the Montana Dressed Meat Co., which focused on butchering and meat packing with an Anaconda headquarters. About 1895, he also established a branch store in Walkerville, known as Walkerville Drug at 1 West Daly Street, followed in 1898 by an expansion to Anaconda.

Although he’d had a drug store since 1885, the Newbro Drug Company wasn’t incorporated until 1896, by Newbro, Charles Booth, and banker A.J. Davis (founder of Butte’s First National Bank).

In 1897, with lumber and livery entrepreneur Thomas Lavell and others, Newbro founded the Butte Horeseman’s Association, which succeeded the West Side Racing Association and organized horse races in Butte. Newbro was also a founder and first president of the Montana Pharmaceutical Association and first president of the Montana State Pharmaceutical Examining Board.

Newbro invented a “dandruff cure” called Herpicide in Butte about 1898. Because it supposedly killed the dandruff germ which led to baldness, the product, which cost $1 a bottle, was wildly successful. By 1902, Newbro sold all his drug interests in Butte and returned to Michigan, where he focused on manufacture and distribution of Herpicide across the United States and Europe, with distribution centers in Cuba, China, the Philippines, Japan, and Canada. Herpicide was popular into the 1930s, but part of its advertising slogan, “too late for Herpicide,” meaning a man was fully bald, was a catch phrase into the 1950s.

Dupont Newbro died in Michigan in 1924, but his name lived on in Butte in the company he started. Newbro Drug became a major distributor for not just Butte, but as a wholesaler spanning the northwest. They expanded from their first warehouse, at 802 South Arizona to a new five-story building at 702 S. Arizona, built in 1926. It was there that the huge triangular Newbro neon sign was turned on July 4, 1931, becoming a major landmark for Butte until it crashed to the ground in a strong windstorm February 21, 1954. The Newbro warehouse building survived, and still stands at the corner of Arizona and Aluminum Street with a prominent ghost sign advertising Newbro Drugs.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

