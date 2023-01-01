Mining City History: New Year's ads boast of burgeoning local economy

The Anaconda Standard’s full-page article covering the year 1898 in review focused on “The Changing Map of the World” — appropriate in the wake of the Spanish-American War, colonial imperialism in Africa, and the “spoliation of China” through the establishment of European treaty ports. Willis Abbott, who wrote the article specially for the Standard, boasted of the triumph of democracy in Cuba as a result of the war, and the freeing of Crete from “Turkish misrule,” even as parts of Europe — Italy and Spain, especially — underwent bread riots and famine.

The scientific news of the year was a device invented by Polish electrician Jan Szezepanik (the "Austrian Edison") that promised to revolutionize telegraphy by transmitting images by means of oscillating mirrors. In literature, Abbott reported “Many Books; None Great.”

Abbott wrote, “The struggle between man’s worse and better nature had its striking exemplifications in 1898, as it will have no doubt in all years to come.”

Butte’s burgeoning economy was reflected in the advertisements of January 1, 1899. Gans & Klein’s Men’s Clothing Store was at 120-122 North Main (still standing), while Ley’s Jewelers was in the 8-year-old Owsley Block at Park and Main. Gans & Klein simply wished “A prosperous new year to you, reader of this ad.” Ley’s suggested that if you bought one of their alarm clocks, you would “lose no more shifts by getting up late these cold winter mornings.” You could get one of a wide variety priced at $1.00, $1.25, or $1.50, but for $2.25 your clock’s 25-minute continuous alarm (“extra loud”) would make it impossible to sleep.

Gans & Klein was a men’s clothing store with shops in Helena, Fort Benton, and elsewhere in addition to Butte. Joseph Gans was born in Germany and arrived in Helena in 1866 when he was 28 years old. His successful partnership there with Henry Klein began in 1876. Although he traveled to Butte often, he maintained his residence in Helena, where he died in 1917.

Walsh & Craft, brokers and wholesalers for all sorts of merchandise including 6,000 cases of California canned goods coming to Butte for the new year, had their office at 71 West Park Street. They boasted that they were the sole agents for Fontana & Co. of San Francisco, a well-known distributor of canned fruits. Proprietor John M. Walsh lived at 132 W. Granite, a boarding house across from the corner of Granite and Alaska where the Silver Bow Club building was erected in 1906.