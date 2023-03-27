Butte in the mid-1860s was all over the map in terms of optimism or pessimism about its future as a mining camp. In November 1864, one correspondent of Virginia City’s Montana Post (Montana’s first newspaper) estimated Butte City to hold between 300 and 400 prospectors. More were working the gulch, Silver Bow Creek, between Butte and what is now Ramsay, where many were taking $10 to $25 a day per man in gold — a huge income in those days.

In January 1865, Joe Bowers claimed “the general quality of our quartz is better and richer than anywhere else,” and he compared Butte favorably to the gold deposits of Colorado. His optimism was such that he also wrote, “I dare not tell the whole truth, because I know the story would be read and regarded as the emanation of a heated brain.”

Just a few weeks later, another correspondent for the Montana Post identified only as “C.H.S.,” on an extended tour of mines across western Montana, was pessimistic to the point of sarcasm: the place was “a small cluster of cabins rejoicing in the name of Butte City,” and “as a mining county, I do not think much of it, and would not advise anybody to come here.” C.H.S. expected Durant Canyon to be the best mining area near Butte, but it quickly became known that it cuts rocks that are barren of ore.

Despite a decline to about 250 people, the town of Butte City had expanded during the winter of 1866-1867 so that it had three stores and one saloon. Butte’s first smelter, built by Joe Ramsdell and William Park, began to process silver ore from the Parrott lode in the summer of 1867, when Charles Hendrie and Harvey Ray (or Bay), both from Burlington, Iowa, were building a five-stamp mill to reduce copper and lead ores.

Charles Hendrie was a son of a prominent foundry-making family in Burlington, and Ray left Butte to manage that firm. The iron parts of the Hendrie stamp mill were almost certainly manufactured in Burlington. Ray died in Burlington in 1905, and Hendrie died in Denver in 1915. Charles’s younger brother Edwin remained in Montana for a time to manage the foundry and milling operations of the Hendrie Brothers, but he sold the mills and left for San Francisco in 1876.

Soon after it was constructed, the Hendrie stamp mill at today’s Arizona and Granite Streets was acquired by A.J. Davis when the Hendrie Brothers apparently defaulted on their loan. Davis expanded the stamp mill and used it to process silver ore from his Lexington Mine, so the mill is known today as the Lexington Mill, placed in its original position after spending about 100 years in the Pony, Montana, area.

The Hendrie Brothers partnered with Henry Bolthoff in Colorado and established the highly successful Hendrie and Bolthoff Manufacturing Company. The company lasted until 1985, as a real estate firm for the last 25 years it existed. Edwin Hendrie, who got his start in Butte and Helena, was company president from 1905 to 1930.