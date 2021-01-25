Mining City History: Mountain View was first Protestant congregation

The 1899 cornerstone and entryway façade are made of granite from the Welch Quarry near Homestake Pass, and the items from the original cornerstone were placed in the new one. This included a piece of ore from the Original Mine and various newspapers from August 1878, to which were added 1899 newspapers and documents relating to the new church. It all barely fit in the 30x30x18-inch cornerstone, so a hymnal intended for the space had to be left out. The cornerstone ceremony on July 22, 1899, was attended by W.A. Clark, inaugurated U.S. Senator not quite five months earlier, who had been present at the previous cornerstone dedication.

The 1899 church cost about $25,000 to build, and leadership had raised $20,000 of that when the cornerstone was laid. Most of the original stained-glass windows show complex geometrical and floral designs in rough textured glass designed to give depth and to increase the scattering of light. The style is typical of glass manufactured by the Butte Art Stained Glass Works, which was near its peak of productivity in 1899 from its facility in the 300 block of South Main Street. In 1949, one of the most spectacular pipe organs in the Pacific Northwest was installed in Mountain View at a cost of $12,000.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0