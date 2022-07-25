Mining City History: Montana’s first superhighway from Butte to Nissler Junction

The “Main Street of Montana’s Magicland” was the first four-lane divided highway in Montana. It was constructed in 1955-1957 from the intersection of Iron and Montana Streets in Butte to a point a half-mile west of Nissler Junction, and it cost $2,000,000, the most expensive highway project in state history at that time.

The six-mile project was part of the ongoing national Interstate highway development. The Butte-Nissler work began in the spring of 1955, and on July 1, 1956, Governor J. Hugo Aronson dedicated the western section between Rocker and Nissler, which included a “semi-cloverleaf” interchange between east-west US Highway 10 and US 91 south to Dillon.

The basic layout of that interchange was the same as it is today, although the intersection was between the four-lane Highway 10 and two-lane US 91. By 1961, Interstate 90 through Butte was complete, and US 91, the future I-15, was a divided highway for a couple miles south of the interchange.

The stretch into Butte which is today’s City Center exit wasn’t open for traffic until late July 1957. The widening of West Iron Street to accommodate the four-lane highway there resulted in the removal of at least 13 dwellings and associated garages and barns, most of them in the 600 block of West Iron but including several on South Alabama, South Jackson, and South Montana. In 1956 when those buildings were offered to be purchased and moved, most of them appraised for under $1000, including a duplex at just $500.

The new highway bypassed part of the old Butte-Anaconda road which was completed in 1920. Today, most of Nissler Road from Rocker to Nissler to Ramsay follows the old highway, although there is a diversion from the original placement where Nissler Road bends south to accommodate a narrow route for the road, railroad, and Silver Bow Creek beneath the Interstate overpass.

The construction project included enhancing the connection of South Excelsior to the old Anaconda Road. Previously, the most prominent way into town from Anaconda was on the road past the present-day mobile-home court approximately to what is now Iron Street, and on to Washington, the main entry into Butte from the west.

Nissler declined with the reduction in traffic, but Henry’s Drive-In, just southeast of the new interchange, survived at least into the 1960s. From about 1945 to 1954 it was managed by Ronald and Florence Young, offering “Steaks, Chops, and Sandwiches,” with Mollie Phelps well-known for “standing behind the griddle” for many years. At age 86 in 1979 Mollie was prominent in bridge-playing circles in Butte and Anaconda. Ronald Young died in 1961 and his wife Florence died in 1981.