Monsignor Francesco Satolli visited Butte in July 1893. Six months earlier Satolli had been appointed the first Apostolic Delegate of the Vatican to the United States, essentially the first ambassador of the Holy See to the U.S.

Born in Italy in 1839, Satolli had already visited America twice before his appointment. His western trip in 1893 included Yellowstone and Butte, which in 1893 was approaching a population of 45,000, making it one of the largest cities in the Northwest and likely the most important Roman Catholic center in the region.

Satolli and his five associates traveled in the “sumptuous private car” of Great Northern Railroad president James J. Hill.

In Butte Satolli celebrated an open-air mass in the yard of Sisters Hospital at Idaho and Silver Streets, location of the old St. James Hospital today. They expected a turn-out that St. Patrick’s Church could not handle, and they were right. “With the sky as a roof and the mountains as walls,” three thousand seats were provided, but the crowd was estimated at 4,000, the largest mass ever conducted to that time in the region and by some accounts, anywhere in the United States.

Satolli had attended a public reception the previous evening at the Irish-American Club, whose headquarters was at 19 East Quartz (a vacant lot today). With hosts P.J. Brophy, John Caplice, and Daniel Hennessy, the club officers, thousands visited, and Monsignor Satolli shook hands with all for two hours. He was already tired from a busy day that began with his 5 a.m. arrival by train. That afternoon, he had a tour to the 1,000-foot level of the Anaconda Mine personally led by Marcus Daly.

Before the Irish-American Club reception on Saturday, M.J. Connell, owner of the department store at Granite and Main Street, hosted Satolli and his party for dinner at his home which still stands at Idaho and Granite Streets. The delegation spent the night at the McDermott Hotel, three-story predecessor to the Finlen at Broadway and Wyoming Streets.

Following the two-hour mass on Sunday morning, Satolli departed Butte for Yellowstone, but he indicated that his visit to Butte was “the most magnificent demonstration he had seen in America.” His private secretary, Dr. O’Gorman, said Butte and its Catholics especially could be “pardoned for feeling proud.”

Satolli served as the Apostolic Delegate until 1896, when he returned to Rome where he was the archpriest for the Diocese of Rome. He died in 1910.