Mining City History: Mining gave immigrant O'Rourke his start

Born in County Kerry in 1845, John O’Rourke grew up during the worst of the Irish potato famine. He came to America with his family when he was seven years old, and in 1864 when he was 19, he joined the gold rush to Alder Gulch and Virginia City, Montana.
Like most of the placer miners at Virginia City, O’Rourke was not very successful, but he relocated to the Blackfoot placers near Helmville and the Bearmouth area, where a decade of work gave him a fortune large enough to begin a wholesale liquor business in Butte at 321 North Main Street beginning in 1877. He’s most closely identified with the Red Boot Shoe Company established in Butte at 36 North Main about 1887, but his investments in mining and real estate also allowed him to establish an 880-acre ranch in California.
O’Rourke was initially in partnership in the shoe company with Arthur Ducharme, who gave his name to the business, but O’Rourke came to own it and was still president of the company after he moved to Hanford, near Fresno, California, about 1899.
The family home in Butte was at 103 West Quartz, an elegant French Second Empire house with a mansard roof and brick veneer built about 1887. In 1892 the O’Rourkes had an addition built north of their home, a three-story boarding house called the Merrimac. After John died in California April 9, 1907, his widow Mary had the original home on Quartz Street demolished and contracted prominent Butte architect William O’Brien to design a larger apartment building attached to the Merrimac and called the O’Rourke.
In Butte, the most significant architectural use of dolomite, a rock like limestone but more resistant to weathering because of magnesium content, is in the creamy pink cornices, lintels, sills, and nameplate of the O’Rourke Building.
Mary O’Rourke lived in the apartment building and managed the O’Rourke Estate, which included additional real estate and mining property in Butte, until her death in 1949. John and Mary’s daughter lived there and managed the estate until 1979.
Butte’s economic and population decline left the O’Rourke vacant from the 1980s until 2021, when rehabilitation has returned it to upscale residences, just as it was in the 1910s.
When John O’Rourke died in 1907, the Anaconda Standard recalled him as “one of the best known of the old-timers of the state,” part of “the old school of Montana pioneers.”
Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.