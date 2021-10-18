Mining City History: Mining gave immigrant O'Rourke his start

Born in County Kerry in 1845, John O’Rourke grew up during the worst of the Irish potato famine. He came to America with his family when he was seven years old, and in 1864 when he was 19, he joined the gold rush to Alder Gulch and Virginia City, Montana.

Like most of the placer miners at Virginia City, O’Rourke was not very successful, but he relocated to the Blackfoot placers near Helmville and the Bearmouth area, where a decade of work gave him a fortune large enough to begin a wholesale liquor business in Butte at 321 North Main Street beginning in 1877. He’s most closely identified with the Red Boot Shoe Company established in Butte at 36 North Main about 1887, but his investments in mining and real estate also allowed him to establish an 880-acre ranch in California.

O’Rourke was initially in partnership in the shoe company with Arthur Ducharme, who gave his name to the business, but O’Rourke came to own it and was still president of the company after he moved to Hanford, near Fresno, California, about 1899.