Mining City History: Mining camp transitions to city in 1910 building boom

“A million dollars in new homes” was the headline in December 1910 when the Anaconda Standard celebrated the year’s building accomplishments.

The Standard considered 1910 to mark the transition from a mining camp to a “permanent city” where “men and women buy their own houses and plan to make their permanent homes here.” The Silver Bow County census showed nearly 10,000 more residents than the 47,000 of 1900, while the Polk City Directory estimated that the count was closer to 74,000 in 1910.

Among the many new homes that year, the Standard judged the finest to be the home of William C. Orton, still standing today at the northeast corner of Broadway and Emmet Streets. Orton was one of the three Orton Brothers who sold pianos, organs, and other musical instruments from their store at 216-218 North Main. He had been living at 801 West Copper but spent $25,000 (equivalent in buying power to at least $800,000 today) on his new home designed by architect George De Snell, who also designed the Pekin Noodle Parlor, Mai Wah, and Ivanhoe Block on East Park.

Undertaker Larry Duggan built his home on Copper Street just east of the Federal Post Office at a cost of $5,500, to the design of Herman Kemna, making for “a little gem of a home.”

The 500 block of West Mercury was almost completely new-built, totaling $50,000 in new construction. New homes were built for former sheriff Charles Henderson at $12,000, real estate mogul Major W. Smith, and George Gagnon, a partner in the Silver Bow Ice Company. Mrs. E. Kennedy also had a 4-flat apartment built in that block.

Nearby the 600 block of West Galena also saw a lot of new homes, including bungalows built for Albert L. Fluhman, an engineer at the West Colusa Mine, and James Egan, treasurer of the Montana Iron Works who moved from a room in the Napton Apartments to West Galena.

W. A. Kemper built a $3,500 home at 1301 West Park. He was the vice president of the Montana Land & Securities Company. Even the principal of the Grant School, Loren F. Post, was able to have a new home built on West Silver Street.

By numbers alone, more new homes were built on the Flats than any other part of town as that area’s development took off. City Attorney Edward Lamb built a home at the corner of Texas and Grand Streets, across from Mayor Charles Levin’s new $10,000 house, and around the corner, Dr. Fred Ironside “The Painless Dentist” was just starting his $7,000 bungalow.

---

Image from Anaconda Standard, Dec. 18, 1910