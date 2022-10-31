Mining City History: McMinnville springs up on Rocker Lode

McMinnville was a short-lived community of tents and shacks supporting placer miners along Silver Bow Creek about halfway between Rocker and Silver Bow City (today’s Nissler Junction, where the Interstates divide).

Twenty-five-year-old Robert McMinn was exploring the area west of Butte, near present-day Rocker, in 1865, finding ore on the Rocker Lode that assayed $46,000 per ton, an incredible value, and likely for a sample that was mostly silver.

McMinn staked a placer gold claim on a deposit along the creek in May 1866, but after working it for a short while, he sold the claim for $200. By the next year the richness of the deposit was recognized, and McMinnville had sprung up. By 1869 more than $80,000 in gold had come from 13 claims along the creek there. McMinnville was located on the south side of Silver Bow Creek, along one of the ditches constructed in the McMinnville Hills to the south to bring water to the placer workings.

Small reservoirs ponded water in the generally dry hills, and two ditches brought water from across the Continental Divide. The Rocky Mountain Ditch Company built a 23-mile-long ditch in 1865-1866, and the Rocker & Divide Ditch was constructed in 1868-1869 by L.A. Barnard, G. McCausland, and W. Barnard to bring water 17 miles. Both tapped the upper tributaries of Divide Creek in the Atlantic watershed near what is now the town of Divide.

McMinnville was totally gone by 1870, but traces of the ditches remain in the hills above the former camp. Robert McMinn continued his mining ventures all around the district, including the American Bar placer that generated $10 a day in gold in 1874 near Mill Creek south of the future site of Anaconda. In 1877 he was mining the lode at the Seymour Vein, in the silver country northeast of Rocker, and in 1879 he sold his interest in the Fraction Claim, between the Alice and Magna Charta mines, to his partner William A. Clark for $40,000.

Later in 1879 McMinn teamed up with William Clark and John Noyes to start the Butte Water Company, bringing water from Bull Run Gulch above Walkerville into Butte. In 1885 McMinn and his wife Minnie Cross McMinn lived in a log cabin at 44 West Quartz Street, about where the fire station would be built in 1900 and where the Archives stands today.

Robert McMinn died January 23, 1886, at age 46, after a bout with pneumonia. Eleven years after his death, his wide holdings in at least 15 mine claims, both patented and unpatented, as well as various water rights, a stamp mill in Brown’s Gulch, and other real estate, were under litigation and sale to settle his estate.

The placers between Rocker and Silver Bow City, surrounding McMinn’s original 1866 claim, ultimately produced about a quarter million dollars in gold. Piles of coarse gravel and cobbles from the placer mining there in the 1860s and 1870s are still visible along the Silver Bow Creek Greenway Trail west of Rocker, just east of the I-15 overpass.