Mining City History: Margaret Theater named for Daly's wife

Opening night at the Margaret Theater in Anaconda, September 28, 1897, was the “Event of Events,” with all 1,246 seats filled by the glitterati of Butte and Anaconda. Senator Lee Mantle’s guests in his private box included Augustus Heinze and Charles S. Warren, prominent Butte pioneer and the town’s first chief of police.

Marcus Daly’s connections were all over the theater, named for his wife. J.H. Durston, Daly’s choice to inaugurate his newspaper, The Anaconda Standard, in 1889, was on the theater board of trustees together with James Maguire, who managed the Margaret along with his slightly smaller opera house in Butte.

The Copper City Commercial Company offered “Special hats, bonnets and wraps for the Opening Nights of the Margaret Opera House,” which stood at 305 Main Street. Reserved seat tickets, at 50 cents, one dollar, and $1.50, sold out in four hours at Smith’s Drug Store on Park Street in Anaconda.

Nationally known vaudeville entertainer Digby Bell, “America’s Favorite Comedian,” played in “The Hoosier Doctor” on the two opening nights. Special trains on Marcus Daly’s Butte, Anaconda, and Pacific Railroad brought patrons from Butte to “a theater as good as any in the land,” according to The Anaconda Standard.