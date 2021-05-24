Mining City History: Lyrical descriptions of Butte in Mary MacLane's writings, ramblings

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1881, Mary MacLane came to Butte with her mother, stepfather, and siblings about 1892, when Butte was an incredible booming, cosmopolitan city. The family lived in the duplex at 417 to 419 North Excelsior Street, a home that still stands and in 2020 was undergoing careful restoration.

MacLane began writing for her school paper in 1898, and in 1900 when she was 19 years old began a diary-like, autobiographical story that she called “I await the devil’s coming.” Her writing was exceptionally raw and sensual for the day. She wrote of her own bisexuality and a desire to literally marry the devil. When it was published in 1901, the publisher renamed it “The Story of Mary MacLane.” It sold 100,000 copies in its first month, a phenomenal output for the day, despite fervent criticism from conservative, moralistic critics.

Her writing also recorded her thoughts about Butte, which she both vilified and loved. It was all “sand and barrenness,” “near the perfection of ugliness,” its inhabitants “uncouth and warped.” Her own life was a “pitiable, barren, contemptible, damnable, narrow nothingness.” Within two years, she had moved east to lead a traveling and reportedly decadent and bohemian life.