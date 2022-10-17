Mining City History: Leggat stands at site of storied opera house

Butte has lost its share of landmark buildings to fire, but when the Grand Opera House on Broadway burned on May 25, 1912, it was a loss of major proportions. Butte’s first theater opened on the site as Maguire’s Opera House July 28, 1885, but that first building was destroyed by fire just two years later.

Over time, the rebuilt structure was named Murray’s Theater, the Grand Opera House, the Orpheum, and the Majestic, and it was called the Empress when it was destroyed in 1912.

John Maguire had brought the first theatrical performance to Butte in 1875, but when the theater burned in 1912 it was owned by Fannie Sutton, wife of “Uncle” Dick Sutton, Butte’s leading impresario. It was leased to the Sullivan & Considine vaudeville syndicate at $200 per week. The Suttons had purchased the building in 1901 and managed it until 1908 when they began to lease it to Sullivan & Considine.

When the fire happened, the syndicate immediately leased Sutton’s Orion Theater and had performances the evening of the fire, advertising that “Disaster Doesn’t Deter Us.” The Orion, originally named the Lulu for Sutton’s daughter, was re-named the Empress that same day, after the destroyed theater across the street. Butte’s second Empress was also destroyed by fire, in 1931, and became the Greyhound Bus Depot staging area, and today is a parking structure.

The cause of the Opera House fire, discovered at 7:20 a.m., was thought to be an overcharged electrical cable. Theater manager W.J. Swartz and his wife, who lived in the building above the entrance, were awakened from sleep, and escaped out a front window. Mrs. Swartz in a kimono, with her poodle, almost fell before reaching the ladder, but Fireman William Paul caught her.

The fire nearly spread across the alley, threatening buildings on Park Street, but in the end, damage was confined to the theater, completely gutted and a total loss at $60,000, plus $5,000 in smoke and water damage to the adjacent Oeschli’s Furniture and Kopald Furniture stores on either side of the theater. The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall lost its roof and its attic was gutted, an additional $5,000 loss. The good news was that the fire occurred when a crowd of theatergoers was not present. Fire Chief Pete Sanger “shuddered to hazard a guess at what would have happened” in that case.

Charlie Chaplin made his first appearance in Butte in 1911 at the Majestic, the name of the Opera House at that time, and his second appearance was at the second Empress in 1912. Prices for the 1912 Fred Karno show including Chaplin ranged from 10 cents a seat to 35 cents and were sellouts.

Dick Sutton pledged to re-build, to erect a modern four-story theater at the site of the fire on the south side of Broadway at an estimated cost of $125,000, but that never happened. Two years later the “fireproof” Leggat Hotel opened on the site.