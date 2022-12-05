Mining City History: Judge William Clancy was central in war of Copper Kings

Was he a corrupt judge who showed favoritism for money or other favors? Or an impartial arbiter of justice? Either way, Judge William Clancy was a central figure in Butte’s War of the Copper Kings from the 1890s until he left the bench in 1904.

Historian Michael Moore called him “one of history’s most bizarre judges,” and “a political accident,” but even though he was accused of being in the pocket of Augustus Heinze because Clancy ruled in Heinze’s favor consistently, historian Zena Beth McGlashan pointed out that the State Supreme Court and even federal courts in San Francisco usually upheld Clancy’s decisions against the Amalgamated (Anaconda) Copper Company.

Clancy was born in Ohio in 1843 to Irish immigrants. He fought for the Union with the Missouri Volunteers, and after the Civil War obtained his law degree in Missouri, where he also co-founded and edited a newspaper before heading for Butte in 1893.

As a lawyer in Butte Clancy was elected judge of the Second Judicial District in 1896 and re-elected in 1900. That court saw many of the lawsuits among William Clark, Marcus Daly, the Amalgamated, and Augustus Heinze. Frugal Clancy lived in a room in the courthouse near his office during his first term, but in 1901 he bought a house that still stands at 829 West Broadway.

Among the most significant cases he tried was one pitting Heinze against the Amalgamated in October 1903. After Clancy ruled in favor of Heinze, the Amalgamated Company shut down all of its operations in Montana, throwing close to a third of the workers in the state out of work with winter coming on. The shutdown lasted until December, when a special session of the legislature, called at the behest of the Amalgamated, convened to enact a change of venue law that would allow the company to seek trials in courts other than Clancy’s.

It's challenging to fairly evaluate Clancy, since he was so thoroughly vilified by the company-owned press in Butte. But historian James D. Harrington has suggested that it wasn’t favoritism for Heinze as much as Clancy’s hatred of “monopolistic companies” that drove his rulings and his support for populism generally. Whatever the basis for his rulings, when he died in 1912, Clancy was remembered as colorful and irascible, but on the whole, fair.

Clancy’s estate including the Broadway Street house amounted to only about $7,000. Clancy never married, and most of the estate went to his niece Mary Toohey of Edina, Missouri.