Mining City History: John Streb was brickmaker and deputy sheriff

John Jacob Streb emigrated to the United States from his native Bavaria about 1883, when he was 32 years old. He stopped in Leadville, Colorado, long enough to marry Veronica Gelhaus, but they moved on to Glendale, Montana, the next year. Glendale, about four miles west of Melrose, was the smelter town for the rich Hecla Mine in the East Pioneer Mountains.

The Strebs ran a boarding house at Glendale, the Streb Hotel, and John was a brickmaker, providing some of the bricks for the kilns at Canyon Creek that provided charcoal to the Glendale smelter from 1884 to 1900. Streb’s bricks also went into Melrose to construct the hotel there.

Three of their four children were born in Glendale, but around 1893 the Strebs moved to Melrose, where they managed the hotel and boarding house called the Iowa House, probably in memory of Veronica Gelhaus Streb’s family connections in Iowa. The family ran a ranch south of Melrose, and John was elected a deputy in the Silver Bow County sheriff’s department to serve Melrose.

In early December 1900 John was traveling to Jackson, Montana, to serve some legal papers, when his horses bolted. He broke his leg when he jumped from the careening wagon. He was recuperating in Melrose when gangrene set in, and Deputy John Streb died December 20, 1900, one of 18 officers to die in the line of duty in Silver Bow County. He was 49 years old and he left three sons and a daughter, with Charles, the oldest, age 15.

Charles Streb also joined the Silver Bow Sheriff’s office as a Melrose deputy. He too died in the line of duty in July 1911, when he was attempting to break up a disturbance at a dance hall in Melrose. Joe Nelton shot Streb, who died in Butte a day and a half later, after identifying Nelton as his shooter. Charles was 26 years old. Nelton was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 100 years in prison, but his sentence was reduced by Montana Governor Joseph Dixon, and he was released in 1924. Two years later he killed a policeman in California, and he served 45 years for that crime and was released from prison in 1971 at age 85.

John Streb’s widow, Charles’ mother, Veronica, died in 1922.

Thanks to Bill Gransbery for pointers that helped with this article.