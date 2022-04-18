Mining City History: John Gillie brings first factory-made auto to Butte

The first factory-made automobile to appear in Montana was brought to Butte in 1902 by John Gillie, a mining engineer. Gillie was born of Scottish ancestry in Ottawa, Ontario, in 1858, and arrived in Butte when he was 21 years old.

When Gillie dismounted the stage in Butte on April 6, 1880, the town was growing at such a pace that three hotels where he sought lodgings — the Grand Central, the Centennial, and the Girton House — were so full that they were renting sleeping spaces on the lobby floors, and all those were occupied. Gillie spent his first night in a hay loft at the stable where the stagecoach driver had connections.

Gillie went to Philipsburg where he worked for a time as a mine engineer and supervised the construction of the road from Philipsburg to Granite. Back in Butte in 1884 he partnered with E.H. Wilson to offer consulting in diverse areas requiring professional engineering, earning friendship with both Marcus Daly and William A. Clark.

When it came time to decide where to put Daly’s smelter, it was Gillie who recommended the site at Anaconda over a strongly preferred location near Divide. Daly hired him as an “examining engineer” in 1889 to evaluate properties in Montana, Alaska, and British Columbia, and he worked directly for Daly for the next 11 years.

By 1901 Gillie was superintendent and manager of all the mines of the Washoe and Boston and Montana Companies within the Amalgamated umbrella, and in 1915 when Amalgamated was succeeded by the Anaconda Company, he became Anaconda’s general manager. From 1924 until his death in 1941 he was a consulting engineer for Anaconda.

Gillie was part of the commission charged with establishing the Montana School of Mines and was a charter member of the Montana Society of Engineers.

The first automobile in Butte and Montana was purchased by Gillie in 1902. It was an electric machine that he drove from his home at 27 North Excelsior to offices in the heart of the business district. By midsummer 1902, Butte boasted five autos, including one owned by druggist Scott Fair that was driven by combustion of naphtha, a coal distillate. Fair lived two blocks north of Gillie at 221 North Excelsior, and his drugstore was at 115 East Park.

Also in 1902, in Washington, D.C., Senator William Clark had a Gardner-Serpollet steam-driven auto made in France, the same model as was owned by King Edward VII. The steam was generated by burning petroleum beneath a system of tubes.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0