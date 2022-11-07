Mining City History: J.F. Beck was successful, popular businessman, city steward

Josiah Francis Beck, known as “Frank” in Butte, was born in Pennsylvania in 1834. After teaching school in Kentucky from 1858 to 1861, he and his brother headed west to Denver, more or less on a lark or “vacation,” but it was 1861, and Kentucky might not have been the best place for a Northerner to live. Frank eventually got a job as a contract miner near Central City at $1.50 a day plus board.

In 1864 Beck “caught the fever” attracting miners to Virginia City, Montana, where he worked a claim at Alder Gulch for a season, but he was in Butte and Silver Bow City for most of 1865. When the first county government of the new Deer Lodge County was established, with its seat at Silver Bow, Beck was appointed deputy clerk and recorder. He chose not to move to Deer Lodge with the county seat the following year and engaged in various mining enterprises around Butte and in the Highlands with variable success.

As Butte rejuvenated in 1875, Beck worked as a carpenter for William Farlin on his new Travona claim, but Farlin’s failure led to Beck being only sporadically employed through most of the 1870s. When the city of Butte was incorporated in 1879, Beck began a political career including terms as deputy sheriff, deputy county treasurer, and city treasurer, but he soon turned to his real calling in Butte dealing in real estate.

Beck was a charter member of both the Damon Lodge of the Knights of Pythias and the Red Mountain Lodge of the Masons, and he was the second Worshipful Master of the Masons in Butte. He was elected president of the Butte Rod & Gun Club in 1887, helping the team to a state championship that year. He was a principal in the Stone Creek Copper Belt Mining Company, organized in 1895 to exploit ores in Madison County.

Frank and Agnes Beck lived in a log cabin at 22 W. Park after they married in 1877. Almost immediately west of their home Park Street crossed Buffalo Gulch on a high bridge, completed in the summer of 1876, that extended from about the present-day parking structure to today’s Dakota Street. Agnes Beck recalled proudly that she was the first to cross the new bridge, celebrated as the finest in the county. By 1884 the bridge was gone and so was the gulch, filled in above Galena Street so that crossings on Granite, Broadway, and Park Streets were level. The gulch remains as an underground culvert today.

Frank Beck was successful and popular. He completed a new business block at 120 West Park in 1908, still standing today as the home of Insty-Prints. The Becks lived in an apartment upstairs, but Frank died in 1909. Frank’s faithful canine companion in his bird-hunting exploits is commemorated in stone, part of Frank’s Beck’s gravestone erected by his widow.

Agnes Beck owned the Beck Building and lived there for several years, and she died in Butte in 1933 at age 87, having lived in Butte for 60 years.

For several years in the 1910s the Beck Building street-level store front was home to the Rocket Store, which sold a wide variety of supplies, from chicken feed to megaphones. About 1918 the ground floor was renovated to serve as a restaurant for Vincent Truzzolino’s “chicken tamales, chili & lunches.” Truzzolino’s, one of Butte’s oldest family-owned businesses, was at 120 W. Park until the 1930s.