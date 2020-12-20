Mining City History: In 1911, Butte had no shortage of shopping options

Hennessy’s, Symons, and Connell’s, Butte’s largest department stores, typically all ran full-page ads in the run-up to Christmas in 1911. Each also appears to have generated new original artwork every day of the season, at least in December.

While Hennessy’s offered real moving picture machines that “show pictures the same as in theaters … complete with films, for either oil or electricity, at $2.00 and up,” across the corner at Connell’s you could buy a four-volume leather-bound copy of Don Quixote at $5.85 for the set, or a pair of boys’ school shoes for $1.48.

Symons, the “economists for the people” and the “toy headquarters for all Butte” carried “splendid sleds, good and strong, nicely painted” for 45 cents (marked down from $1.00), while a discriminating lady could get a nice $50.00 velvet coat on sale for $29.50.

In cosmopolitan Butte in December 1911 shoppers could find groceries from local suppliers as well as goods imported from all over the country. The Montana Cash “Pure Food” Grocery, at 108 West Park Street, carried Florida grapefruit (20 cents each), brie cheese (50 cents a pound) and Brussels sprouts at 20¢ a pound, at a time when 50 cents bought an entire hearty home-cooked meal in a boarding house or restaurant.