Mining City History: Idaho-Montana boundary myths dispelled

When the boundaries of Idaho and Montana Territories were defined in their separate organic acts, the borders were identical to each other except where they run into the western edge of Wyoming. There, the Idaho border followed the divide to the Wyoming line, but the Montana border came down from the north to 44º 30’ north latitude, and then west to the divide, a distance of just a few miles. That left a tiny 11-square-mile wedge of land that was technically unassigned to either Montana or Idaho, so it remained part of Dakota Territory by default. Idaho Territory had been carved out of Dakota, and Montana came out of Idaho, so any undefined country would still be Dakota.