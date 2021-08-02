Mining City History: House dynamited — by mistake? — in 1914

Butte news in mid-June 1914 was dominated by the riot during the Miners’ Union Day parade and the eventual dynamiting of the Miners’ Union Hall on North Main Street. But violence was not limited to the Union Hall.
Patrick “Paddy” Sullivan, his wife Ana and three children were shocked from sleep about two in the morning on June 14, 1914, when a dynamite blast beneath their porch at 20 West La Platte Street showered the children with broken glass and blasted the front door into the home.
The two-story Sullivan house stood just west of Main Street in Centerville, a stone’s throw from the rear of Trinity Methodist Church. The damage to the building was not extensive although the interior was a mess, and the family was uninjured. Authorities believed the house would have been completely destroyed but for the errors of the perpetrators, who covered the dynamite sending most of its explosive energy downward rather than upward into the house. And it all appeared to be a mistake.
Sullivan was a miner at the Anaconda Mine and had been a judge and vote counter in the recent miners’ union elections but had no feeling that he was marked as a target for that. Sullivan and the authorities believed the target to be Billy O’Neil’s home nearby, because O’Neil had been boarding an official of the miners’ union. O’Neil was also one of the inspectors checking miners’ rustling cards for the union at the Speculator Mine two days earlier, a hated practice that led to a walkout and to the riot on Miners’ Union Day.
The residents on La Platte Street were “in a state of terror after the explosion,” according to the Anaconda Standard. It was a very dark neighborhood at night, where residents had three times asked the city to provide arc lights along the street. Sheriff Driscoll had sworn in 80 additional deputies in the wake of the Miners’ Union Day troubles, but it was not enough to provide security everywhere, and La Platte Street residents reported hearing at least 15 gunshots the night of the explosion. Shots were also reported that night at Mary Buckley’s boarding house at 526 North Wyoming, and that building was set on fire just a half hour before the Sullivan house explosion.
The O’Neil house, the presumed target, had been vacant for two days following warnings to several officials and others who anticipated violence against them.
Sullivan had insurance and his home was repaired, but the site is a vacant lot today.
