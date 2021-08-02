Mining City History: House dynamited — by mistake? — in 1914

Butte news in mid-June 1914 was dominated by the riot during the Miners’ Union Day parade and the eventual dynamiting of the Miners’ Union Hall on North Main Street. But violence was not limited to the Union Hall.

Patrick “Paddy” Sullivan, his wife Ana and three children were shocked from sleep about two in the morning on June 14, 1914, when a dynamite blast beneath their porch at 20 West La Platte Street showered the children with broken glass and blasted the front door into the home.

The two-story Sullivan house stood just west of Main Street in Centerville, a stone’s throw from the rear of Trinity Methodist Church. The damage to the building was not extensive although the interior was a mess, and the family was uninjured. Authorities believed the house would have been completely destroyed but for the errors of the perpetrators, who covered the dynamite sending most of its explosive energy downward rather than upward into the house. And it all appeared to be a mistake.

