Mining City History: Home has roots in Clark's generosity

The Associated Charities of Butte, led by Mrs. J.M. White and Mrs. John Noyes, was organized in 1897 with the mission of “helping the worthy poor to help themselves.” They initially established a small children’s home in a house at 541 Nevada Street, but their goals and capabilities soon outgrew that facility. To support the mission, Mrs. White approached Copper King William Clark with a proposal to construct a home that would house the organization and provide hospital and other services to the poor.

Clark pledged an investment of $20,000 for a building and $10,000 for furnishings, but ultimately allocated nearly $50,000 for a three-story home-office-hospital structure on South Excelsior Street. The only condition Clark placed on his gifts was that the facility should be named for his son, Paul, who had died in 1896 at age 16, from a bacterial infection that caused the painful rash called St. Anthony’s Fire. William Clark also provided an endowment to the home of $350,000 in his will when he died in 1925.