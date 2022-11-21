Mining City History: Harrington from Allihies was prominent in Cornish wrestling

Butte’s Tim Harrington claimed the world Cornish wrestling middleweight title in 1903 and retained it until his death.

Cornish wrestling is between standing opponents who try to throw each other to the ground on their backs, landing as flat as possible, ideally with all four points — pins — on the opponent’s back hitting the floor simultaneously. As many as three “sticklers” — referees — judge the count and award points for each pin hit, and if three or four pins hit (a fall) in the view of the sticklers, the match is over. Otherwise it proceeds and the fighter with the most points wins.

Tim Harrington, born about 1873, and his brother James were not Cornish but came from the Allihies area of Ireland to America around 1900. It appears that Tim Harrington came to Butte from Calumet, Michigan, in late 1902 specifically to wrestle the western regional champ, Butte’s Tony Harris, but the bout was delayed because Harris couldn’t match Harrington’s $500 in front money. But Harrington stayed in Butte, working as a miner at least into the late 1910s. According to James’ grandson, James Harrington, they worked mining claims north of Walkerville.

Harrington finally defended his claim June 10, 1903, in a bout at the Grand Opera House on Broadway Street. He easily defeated Tony Harris with two falls in just 13 seconds and 10 seconds.

By 1904, Tim Harrington was well known internationally as a champion Cornish wrestler. The other principal style of wrestling was known as “catch-as-catch-can” or freestyle, which allowed grabbing an opponent anywhere, in contrast to the Cornish style which forbade grabs below the waist or on the hands. It was probably more popular than Cornish wrestling by the 1910s.

On April 11, 1904, Harrington met Frank Gotch, America’s catch-as-catch-can champion, at the Broadway Theater. Harrington won the first bout in the Cornish style but lost to Gotch easily in the two catch-as-catch-can matches that followed. At the time Gotch was the reigning American freestyle heavyweight champ, outweighing Harrington by 30 pounds. Gotch is usually credited with popularizing professional wrestling in the United States.

Harrington was prominent in Butte wrestling circles for years, often performing in exhibition matches including McCarthy’s Big Athletic Show in May 1910 at the Orpheum Theater. Wrestling was popular enough in Butte that bouts were fought in many venues, such as Harrington’s winning battle in 1910 against Marshall Fullford at Noonan’s Saloon at 937 Talbot Avenue (the eastern extension of Mercury Street, near the site of the Berkeley Pit viewing stand today).