Mining City History: Gamer's shoe store, confectionary were giants of early commerce

Although Gamer’s restaurant is a household name in Butte today, the Gamer family was historically more famous for their shoe stores.

Fred Gamer senior was born in Baden, Germany in 1844, and came to America when he was seventeen. He learned the shoemaking trade in Chicago, but after the great Chicago fire he relocated to St. Joseph, Missouri, where he worked for John Fink who had shoe stores throughout the west. Gamer became manager of the stores in Deer Lodge and Helena in 1868, and he bought the stores when his father-in-law, John Fink, died in 1874.

In the late 1870s, Gamer established a branch shoe store on North Main Street in Butte, the first shoe store in Butte. The first floor on the south side at 113 North Main was probably built about 1878 and definitely by 1884, when Gamer’s Shoe Store was there. With a short hiatus in 1908-1910 when the store was called Weggenman & Mund’s Shoes, Gamer's was in this location until 1923. The building is still standing despite damage from an 1889 fire.