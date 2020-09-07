Mining City History: Front Street began as busy hub

A 2-story boarding house, near what would become the corner of Utah and Front, was north of the Caplice, McCune & Co. station where they received and sent grain and produce to their stores in Walkerville, Butte, and elsewhere in southwest Montana. Caplice & McCune’s was across from the railroad freight depot along with J.E. Richards’ two story oil warehouse and Dolman’s hay and grain warehouse.

The passenger depot was conveniently located just a few steps from the Northwestern Hotel. A long low building along the tracks held coal and salt bins. A service building was on a rail spur south of the main line. The spur passed the main water tank, near the small open-air circle where engines were rotated—the predecessor to the roundhouse that eventually was built near there.

By 1888 the Utah & Northern had become the Montana Union Railroad, a joint venture between the Union Pacific and Northern Pacific. Montana Union operated but did not own the Utah & Northern Railroad, which was technically owned solely by the Union Pacific. Montana Union built a proper roundhouse near the Front Street station, with five tracks from the turntable together with a sixth track into a machine shop.

The Montana Lumber Company yard had come under the ownership of Lavell Brothers by 1888, and they had expanded the operation substantially. Front Street and the adjacent rail lines exemplified Butte’s meteoric growth in the late 1880s and early 1890s.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

