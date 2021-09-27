Mining City History: Franklin Farrel was important Eastern investor in Butte

Among the eastern investors that threw money at Butte in the 1870s and 1880s, Franklin Farrel might be the least well known.

Almon Farrel started his foundry company in Ansonia, Connecticut, in 1848. The business began as a machine manufacturer supplying iron and brass equipment, including bayonets and cannon barrels during the Civil War. Almon’s son Franklin, born in 1828, was involved in the business almost from the start, and following Almon’s death, Franklin became company president in 1869.

The success of Farrel Foundry & Machine Company allowed them to diversify in the 1870s, to sugar mills in Cuba and the Parrot Silver & Copper Company in Butte. Franklin Farrel partnered with local mine owners and investors Andrew Jackson Davis, Samuel Hauser, and Anton Holter to acquire the Parrot mining company in 1877, the same year A.J. Davis established the bank that evolved into the First National Bank of Butte. Farrel became President of the Parrot Company, one of the first Butte enterprises to focus on copper rather than gold or silver. Their smelter was constructed on Silver Bow Creek near the present-day Civic Center in 1881.