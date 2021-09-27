Mining City History: Franklin Farrel was important Eastern investor in Butte

Among the eastern investors that threw money at Butte in the 1870s and 1880s, Franklin Farrel might be the least well known.
Almon Farrel started his foundry company in Ansonia, Connecticut, in 1848. The business began as a machine manufacturer supplying iron and brass equipment, including bayonets and cannon barrels during the Civil War. Almon’s son Franklin, born in 1828, was involved in the business almost from the start, and following Almon’s death, Franklin became company president in 1869.
The success of Farrel Foundry & Machine Company allowed them to diversify in the 1870s, to sugar mills in Cuba and the Parrot Silver & Copper Company in Butte. Franklin Farrel partnered with local mine owners and investors Andrew Jackson Davis, Samuel Hauser, and Anton Holter to acquire the Parrot mining company in 1877, the same year A.J. Davis established the bank that evolved into the First National Bank of Butte. Farrel became President of the Parrot Company, one of the first Butte enterprises to focus on copper rather than gold or silver. Their smelter was constructed on Silver Bow Creek near the present-day Civic Center in 1881.
During Farrel’s tenure the Parrot Smelter constructed new, state-of-the-art converters using the patented Manhes-David process that allowed smelters to produce matte that was up to 99% copper, versus older methods that yielded ingots of much lower purity. The Parrot Smelter pioneered this process which was widely adopted across the United States and with modifications is still in use today.
Farrel also became a partner in Butte’s Western Iron Works when it was incorporated in 1890. Its foundry, on Second Street, was near the Parrot Smelter. The Farrel Addition, a real estate development just west of the Parrot Smelter and centered on a misspelled Farrell Street today, was platted in 1891 and named for Franklin Farrel.
The Parrot Smelter and concentrator, whose tailings are part of significant environmental problems today, operated intermittently until at least 1917. The smelter shut down at times because of fires, economics, and because they produced too much smoke. The company was acquired by the Amalgamated (Anaconda) Company in 1899 and ceased to exist as a separate entity in 1910 when the Amalgamated, an umbrella including many companies that were technically held separate, became the Anaconda Copper Mining Company.
Franklin Farrel died in 1912 in Ansonia. The Farrel Corporation is still in business there today, focusing on machinery manufacture for the plastics and rubber industries.
Thanks to Pat Cunneen for pointers and information used in this article.
Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.