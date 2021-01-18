Mining City History: Floral Park a part of Flats boom

The Floral Park neighborhood today is a district between Harrison Avenue and Continental Drive, north of the Interstate. When lots were first available there in 1914, it was a more limited tract, between Cornell on the north and Phillips on the south, and from Farragut to Nine Mile Road (today’s Continental Drive).

The County Poor Farm hospital (today’s NCAT) was just to the east of the addition, and the Englewood Street Car Line ran through the middle of it down Floral Boulevard, turning on Sheridan to continue to Luna Park on Lake Avoca in today’s Country Club neighborhood.

Realtors Bolever & Brown offered 900 lots at costs ranging from $50 to $200, “sold on the easy payment plan.” During the first promotions in February 1914, they even offered a 10% discount off the price, together with a refund of your streetcar fare if you’d head out for a visit.