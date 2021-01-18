Mining City History: Floral Park a part of Flats boom

The Floral Park neighborhood today is a district between Harrison Avenue and Continental Drive, north of the Interstate. When lots were first available there in 1914, it was a more limited tract, between Cornell on the north and Phillips on the south, and from Farragut to Nine Mile Road (today’s Continental Drive).
The County Poor Farm hospital (today’s NCAT) was just to the east of the addition, and the Englewood Street Car Line ran through the middle of it down Floral Boulevard, turning on Sheridan to continue to Luna Park on Lake Avoca in today’s Country Club neighborhood.
Realtors Bolever & Brown offered 900 lots at costs ranging from $50 to $200, “sold on the easy payment plan.” During the first promotions in February 1914, they even offered a 10% discount off the price, together with a refund of your streetcar fare if you’d head out for a visit.
Bolever & Brown boasted that every street was graded its full width and length (but not paved) and that every street in Floral Park was connected to the city water system. They added that no other residential addition on the Flat could make that claim. They also proudly pointed out that prospective buyers on the Flat should “pay no attention to “proposed” car lines — it is the real car lines that count.” Despite the glowing descriptions in 1914, streets south of Amherst were still largely vacant lots until about 1916 when the boom on the Flats really began.
Additional street car lines did come to serve the Flats, and in 1917 three new grade schools, Madison, Hawthorne, and Longfellow, were opened to serve the exploding population there. Floral Park was just south of the County Industrial School, today’s Whittier, which stood in a largely open field at Sherman and Ottawa Streets.
In 1914, Bolever & Brown had their offices in the Thomas Block at 41 West Park Street. That was the second Thomas Block, built in 1913 by investor Adolph Pincus to replace the previous building, destroyed by fire in 1912. They shared the building with a druggist, a saloon, and other stores. In 1916, the Thomas Block also had a lunch room and candy factory in the basement and bowling alleys and billiards rooms upstairs.
Edward Bolever and Ira Brown both lived at 434 West Mercury, a two-story building containing five flats. That site at the corner of Mercury and Jackson is a vacant lot today. By 1918 Bolever and his wife Susan had relocated to 2510 Floral Boulevard, the gateway to the subdivision his company developed. Ira Brown was still the Vice-President of the real estate firm, but he had moved to Twin Falls, Idaho.