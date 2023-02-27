Anna C.E. Crowley was Butte’s first charted Christian Science practitioner, beginning in 1893 from her home at 114 S. California Street where church services were also held. Butte’s Christian Scientists were vilified and denounced from the start by the medical and religious establishment as well as in the courts.

The Butte Ministerial Association went after them “with a sharp stick,” calling them fakers and faith healers, seeking to keep them “from imposing on gullible and ignorant people.” R.H. Maloney was arrested for practicing medicine without a license. The court case of bookkeeper William Spaford, 501 West Quartz Street, sent him to the asylum at Warm Springs to be “given a rest from the brain worries he recently suffered in his efforts to comprehend the nothingness of Christian Science.”

Most of the cases went nowhere; Spaford returned soon to his job as a clerk for the Great Northern Railway.

Nonetheless, the First Church of Christ, Scientist, attracted many followers across the country and in Butte. By 1896, Widow Crowley moved the offices and rooms of the organization to the Columbia Block at 26 West Broadway, where treatments and testimonial meetings were held and where students were trained.

Church services were held in borrowed facilities ranging from the Damon Hall at 34 North Main to the Congregational Church across the street from the Court House (gone today), and in the Women’s Club Building at Park and Columbia (Clark Street today). In 1911 the Christian Science Reading Room was located on the fourth floor of the Phoenix Building on Park Street, while services were held at the Unitarian Auditorium, the former home of Butte merchant M.J. Connell at 301 W Granite.

A second church began in 1898, meeting in the apartment of Annie German, wife of Dentist Edward German, upstairs at 114 North Main. In 1912, multiple Butte congregations, not always unified in their approach, came together as the First Church of Christ, Scientist, with 200 members.

Founder Anna Crowley was closely associated with the church in New York City, where in 1907 she was censured for failing to furnish legitimate medical attention in the pneumonia death of Corinne McBride. In 1909 Crowley was involved in a schism between the Mother Church in Boston and the New York City church, and was not considered to be a member of any Christian Science church in Montana. By 1916 she had left Butte for New York.

The united church in Butte purchased and began meeting in a brick house at Montana and Quartz Streets about 1914, but their success and expanding congregation led them to demolish it and to build a new church on that site in 1920 at a cost of almost $100,000, all local money. The Neoclassical building that stands there today was designed by Butte architect Walter Arnold and holds a large open auditorium seating more than 400.