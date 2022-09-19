Mining City History: Few dispute accounts of lawman Morrissey's widespread mayhem

With anti-Anaconda hyperbole, the Butte Daily Bulletin characterized Edward Morrissey’s life as one of “overbearing tyranny in the service of the soulless A.C.M.” Few in Butte in the 1910s would have disputed that, at least not publicly.

Born on Christmas Day 1874 in Waterford, Ireland, Morrissey came to Butte when he was 20 years old. When the Spanish-American War broke out in 1898, he served with the Montana Volunteers in the Philippines, but not with distinction. According to historian Jon Axline, his army record indicates service as a malingerer and malcontent who likely shot himself in the arm to avoid combat.

After the war Morrissey worked for the Anaconda Company at the Modoc Mine, and in 1910 he was appointed Chief of Detectives in the Butte police — a position he was removed from the next year by Mayor Lewis Duncan. He was reappointed in 1916 by a mayor more sympathetic to the Anaconda Company, but after getting into a fist fight with a prisoner and severely beating a drunk, he was suspended from the police force on July 14, 1917.

His temporary suspension left him conveniently free and unofficial two weeks later when Frank Little was murdered. Plenty of hints suggest that Morrissey was one of those involved in Little’s kidnapping and murder, but there is no hard evidence to back it up; none of Little’s murderers were ever brought to justice or even identified with certainty.

Morrissey’s next major brush with ethics and the law came in 1919, when he intimidated voters and reportedly clubbed witnesses to the vote counting in the mayoral election. Days later, on March 29, 1919, Morrissey’s wife Kate died at their home at 211 North Idaho Street, which still stands uphill and across from the William Clark Mansion.

The Butte Daily Bulletin immediately vilified Morrissey as Kate’s brutal murderer, while the Butte Miner and Anaconda Standard reported that the 37-year-old’s death, while unexpected, was probably the result of heart trouble. A day later, the Standard was citing autopsy evidence to eliminate the “vile charge” against Morrissey, vehemently denying the “scurrilous story” printed by the Bulletin and calling for charges of criminal libel against the anti-company Bulletin.

The trial in the press continued for a week, until on April 5, 1919, the coroner’s jury returned a verdict of “natural causes” due to Kate’s alcoholism, heart and kidney disease, and obesity (she weighed more than 200 pounds).

Two months later, Morrissey was up on charges again, this time in a police commission investigation spurred largely by the Butte Bulletin. He was accused of drunkenness, beating three men at a mayoral election polling place, and using “vile and indecent language.” After much testimony, the commission found him guilty, and he was dismissed from the police force the next day.

After three years in various jobs, including a short stint as a federal Prohibition officer, Morrissey got into a fight at the Crown Bar in the 100 block of East Park Street in January 1922. Although injured, he apparently made his way home. Weeks later, his frozen body was found by his brother in the same Idaho Street apartment where Kate died in 1919. Ed Morrissey was 48 years old.