Mining City History: Did keno start in Butte? It's complicated

Naughton’s stepsons, Joseph and Francis Lyden, took over the operation with police blessing. Gambling was legalized in Nevada March 20, 1931, but private lotteries were (and are) illegal. A few years later Francis Lyden took the game to Reno, changing the Chinese characters on the lottery sheets to simple numbers and renaming the “Chinese Lottery” Racetrack Keno, later simplified to just keno. In Las Vegas, Joseph Lyden devised innovations including having drawings every quarter hour or so rather than once a day and using ping-pong balls as markers. By the mid-1950s, modern keno was well established.

The Crown was a “cigar store” in 1927, using the typical euphemism for a drinking establishment during Prohibition. It occupied the east half of the first floor of the three-story Silver Block, built in 1897. Like many other saloons in Butte the Crown offered tokens in change as a marketing ploy to bring customers back, since the tokens were only good at the business issuing them.

The Crown was known officially as the Crown Bar in 1916-17, and as the Crown Cigar Store during Prohibition. It continued as a restaurant until 1961 and was torn down about 1965. A small park at the corner of Wyoming and Park Streets marks the site where keno was modernized in the 1930s. The park is called Edna LaCass Park, memorializing Blond Edna, a madam whose brothel operated at 14 S. Wyoming, around the corner from the Crown Bar. This block is the site of the proposed Praxis healthcare simulation training center.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

