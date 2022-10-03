Mining City History: Dellinger's one of oldest stone and brick building in Butte

Daniel N. Dellinger was born May 25, 1850, the first male child born in Ripon, Wisconsin, which had been founded less than a year earlier.

He was working as a retailer in Chicago in October 1871, when he was burned out by the great Chicago fire, and he relocated briefly to Pittsburgh. But within a year Dellinger had moved west to Deer Lodge, Montana where he worked as a mechanic and merchant.

Daniel’s father, George W. Dellinger, came west from Ripon to engage in the hardware business, and Daniel moved to Butte in the fall of 1876 to manage the new business, Dellinger & Son. George pulled out of the business the next year, and Daniel partnered with Joseph Hyde.

Dellinger & Hyde began construction of a new stone building at 115 North Main (now 117 N. Main), where ground was broken on April 9, 1877, for a 22-by-60-foot “fireproof” structure. Work was complete and the Main Street façade was covered with brick by the following June, making this building, which still stands, one of the oldest stone and brick buildings in Butte.

The building was so prominent that other businesses gave their location in reference to it, “across from Dellinger’s,” “two doors north of Dellinger’s,” and in their own advertising, Dellinger & Hyde simply said they were at the “Stone House, Main Street.” The cost of the building was $3,600 when completed in 1877. It was planned to be a two-story building, but the narrow lot made that unfeasible. Dellinger also acquired and built on the lot to the south (113 N. Main today) and in 1891 a second story was added above both of those one-story buildings, with its own street-level entrance. The location is recalled by many as the home of the Toggery and is the starting point for Old Butte Historical Adventures’ tours today.

The building suffered minimal ($500) damage in a September 1889 fire. The original building at 115 N. Main is one of the few in uptown Butte that does not have a vaulted sidewalk space. Part of the basement and the sub-sidewalk volume are occupied by solid granite bedrock.

Dellinger had been active in the Masonic Lodge in Deer Lodge and in Butte served as the Vice President of the Butte Library Association. He was involved in a few mining ventures, especially the Neptune Lode, located between Jackson and Alabama Streets south of Mercury.

The Dellinger hardware business was sold to William R. Kenyon in July 1883, and soon after that the buildings at 113-115 North Main were leased to other businesses, including Babcock’s Hats & Furs and its successor Mattingly’s Men’s Clothes, and Gamer’s Shoes.

Daniel Dellinger left Butte for Minnesota about 1885 but maintained business interests here for some time. He died in Minnesota in 1929.