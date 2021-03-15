Mining City History: Daniel Hennessy built a retail empire in Butte

Daniel Hennessy came to Montana from his native New Brunswick in 1879 when he was 25 years old. He arrived in Butte after a month in Helena, to a booming town with fewer than 4,000 residents, on its way to 23,000 by 1890.

Hennessy had been involved in grocery and mercantile businesses from his teen-age years in New Brunswick, and his first jobs in Butte were at E.L. Bonner’s store, and its successor, Connell’s, on the northwest corner of Granite and Main Streets. By 1886 he had established his own store. According to historian Zena Beth McGlashan in her book “Buried in Butte,” Hennessy’s initial backing probably came from his friend Marcus Daly.

The first Hennessy store stood at the southwest corner of Granite and Main, across the street from Connell’s. Hennessy rented that space from John O’Rourke, in a building destroyed by a huge fire in 1889. O’Rourke rebuilt and the three-story structure housing Hennessy’s second store stills stands on that corner today.