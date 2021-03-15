Mining City History: Daniel Hennessy built a retail empire in Butte

Daniel Hennessy came to Montana from his native New Brunswick in 1879 when he was 25 years old. He arrived in Butte after a month in Helena, to a booming town with fewer than 4,000 residents, on its way to 23,000 by 1890.
Hennessy had been involved in grocery and mercantile businesses from his teen-age years in New Brunswick, and his first jobs in Butte were at E.L. Bonner’s store, and its successor, Connell’s, on the northwest corner of Granite and Main Streets. By 1886 he had established his own store. According to historian Zena Beth McGlashan in her book “Buried in Butte,” Hennessy’s initial backing probably came from his friend Marcus Daly.
The first Hennessy store stood at the southwest corner of Granite and Main, across the street from Connell’s. Hennessy rented that space from John O’Rourke, in a building destroyed by a huge fire in 1889. O’Rourke rebuilt and the three-story structure housing Hennessy’s second store stills stands on that corner today.
Hennessy’s success allowed him to build his own grand store, again with Daly’s backing, in 1897-98, across the street from O’Rourke’s on the southeast corner of Granite and Main. The Centennial Hotel, opened July 4, 1876, had stood on that corner until it burned down in 1888, and in 1891 the lot held only some small stores, each about 10 feet by 20 feet – a news stand, fruit shop, clothier, tailor, and a meat market.
The six-story Hennessy Building would never be called a skyscraper, because it is blocky and squat, but it was built using skyscraper technology, including steel girders for support. The elegant building was designed by Minneapolis architect Frederick Kees. The store was never really a “company store,” where employees were required to make their purchases, and both Hennessy and the Anaconda Company took pains to make that clear. Nonetheless, the Anaconda Company (Amalgamated) moved its corporate offices to the sixth floor of the Hennessy Building in 1901, and “the Sixth Floor” became a pejorative euphemism for corporate control and greed.
Daniel Hennessy died of a heart attack in 1908 as he walked to work from his new mansion on the corner of Park and Excelsior Streets. He was 53. McGlashan describes his funeral in detail in “Buried in Butte.” The crowd at St. Patrick’s cemetery was estimated to number 6,000, including dignitaries from across the state.