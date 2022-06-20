Mining City History: Cora — 'one of the great mines of the camp'

Although the Cora Mine is often said to have started operation in 1899, it’s actually one of the oldest mines on the Butte Hill.

Hezekiah “Barney” Roudebush and William Henry Young established the Cora claim in June 1876, and by May 1878 they had a shaft down 60 feet. By Christmas 1879 they were producing about 12 tons of free-milling silver ore a day from 120 feet down, and newspaper reports called the Cora, named for Young’s daughter, “one of the great mines of the camp.”

Roudebush and Young had discovered the Burlington silver vein west of Butte in 1875, a seven-foot-thick vein just 10 feet beneath the surface that averaged $135 in silver per ton — a huge value, allowing them to erect a 5-stamp mill at Burlington. For a short time in 1877 when other mills were out of commission, the Burlington mill was the only one operating in the Butte district.

Mining at the Cora was largely suspended from about 1880 to 1886 when Roudebush and Young rejuvenated it after good assays from the 200 level, but only sporadic development followed until 1895 when Young sold his interest to W.A. Clark, but even Clark couldn’t make it pay.

Augustus Heinze leased the property for $90,000 in 1898, and survived claim-jumping accusations that he was taking ore from the adjacent Boston & Montana Silver Queen mine through the Cora shaft. Heinze’s Montana Ore Purchasing Co. bought the Cora outright in 1899 and it became a major copper producer. Despite a fire that destroyed all the surface structures in late 1899 and an explosion that killed seven miners in 1903, Heinze made the Cora into the significant mine that it had been forecast to become decades earlier. In 1902 the Cora employed 200 miners and 25 topmen. Heinze bought a hoist engine from the Granite-BiMetallic Mine near Philipsburg in 1905 to enhance the operation at the Cora.

The Amalgamated Copper Mining Company, in its subsidiary Red Metal Mining, took over the Cora and other Heinze properties in 1906. All told between 1899 and 1910, the Cora produced more than eight million pounds of copper and 110,000 ounces of silver through two shafts, both of which ultimately reached 2,200 feet deep.

The steel headframe at the Cora was moved to the Belmont, where it stands today.

Roudebush and Young also located the Nettie Mine and had interests in the Badger State and other important mines. They sold the Burlington and Nettie to eastern investors for $100,000. Roudebush died at age 72 in 1908, alone in his cabin at Rochester on the south side of the Highland Mountains. William H. Young was elected a county commissioner in Butte in 1886. After he retired from mining, he purchased Potosi Hot Springs near Pony, Montana, where he died in 1911 at age 67.

Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0