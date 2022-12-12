Mining City History: 'Common street scramble on Main Street every evening'

In his comprehensive history of football in Montana published in the Great Falls Tribune in 1931, Pete Snelson reported that the State’s first real professional team was formed in Butte in 1893. The cream and crimson Butte club played the Montana College eleven in Deer Lodge and won 34 to 6.

That game was under early American rules, which had been formulated about 1880. Earlier pick-up games in Butte were essentially versions of soccer or rugby, and in 1878 according to the Butte Miner newspaper, it was just a “common street scramble on Main Street every evening,” which the Miner bemoaned had “ridiculous poses” and “immense kicks that fail to touch the ball.” The Miner called for organized football clubs.

In 1884 the Pavilion Skating Rink, at the corner of Alaska and Granite Streets, hosted soccer-like matches on roller skates, with teams captained by Frank Heller, James Orton, and Hugh Wright. Those “football” games were popular but soccer on roller skates never really took off.

The Butte Blacks team was organized in August 1890 but seems to have gone nowhere, so football was an occasional amateur sport in Montana until the Butte-Deer Lodge game in 1893. In that hard-hitting game, “McKinnon of the Deer Lodge team was badly hurt in the last half by being accidentally kicked in the head in a scrimmage. G.W. King of the Butte team was also laid out senseless for about five minutes, but he stayed in the game.”

The following year, the Butte team led by D. Gay Stivers associated itself with the Pastime Athletic Club, which had been established in 1889 and was based at 24 West Broadway in the basement of the Columbia Block.

The Pastime team played six games in 1894, capped by the Thanksgiving-day match with a team from Omaha, Nebraska, advertised as the “sports event of the century” for Butte. 1,700 spectators turned out to see Pastime lose that game 46 to 4, with Butte scoring only on a fumble recovery.

The club was reorganized again in 1895 as the Butte Football Club. Stivers and coach Jim Hooper led the team to the Northwest Championship that year, helped by financial backing from Charles W. Clark, who would build his chateau-like home on Broadway Street three years later.

The Butte Football Club played until 1900, with an overall winning record of 25 wins, seven losses, and three ties.

D. Gay Stivers, the driving force, manager, and sometime player on the Butte football teams, is better known as a leader of the Anaconda Company’s internal security force. He may have had a role in Frank Little’s murder and almost certainly directed company gunmen in the Anaconda Road Massacre of 1920.