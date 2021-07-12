Mining City History: Christian Nissler and the Silver Bow Brewery

Christian Nissler emigrated to the United States from his native Germany in 1852 when he was 16 years old. He was a baker and candy maker in Philadelphia before he sailed around Cape Horn to join the California Gold Rush in 1856, probably too late to make a fortune. He worked around the west, and learned the brewing trade in Virginia City, Nevada.

He saved enough money to purchase a placer claim in German Gulch west of Butte about 1865, and he made enough profit there and in Bear Gulch to purchase a brewery in German Gulch for $3,000. But German Gulch declined quickly, and in 1871 Nissler moved to Silver Bow, near the junction of Interstate 90 and I-15 South today. At that time Silver Bow had perhaps 2,000 residents to Butte’s declining 400. Nissler purchased a log building on Main Street in Butte, between Broadway and Granite Streets, and had it moved to his property in Silver Bow. By 1885 Nissler was producing 4,000 barrels of beer a year.