Mining City History: Christian Nissler and the Silver Bow Brewery

Christian Nissler emigrated to the United States from his native Germany in 1852 when he was 16 years old. He was a baker and candy maker in Philadelphia before he sailed around Cape Horn to join the California Gold Rush in 1856, probably too late to make a fortune. He worked around the west, and learned the brewing trade in Virginia City, Nevada.
He saved enough money to purchase a placer claim in German Gulch west of Butte about 1865, and he made enough profit there and in Bear Gulch to purchase a brewery in German Gulch for $3,000. But German Gulch declined quickly, and in 1871 Nissler moved to Silver Bow, near the junction of Interstate 90 and I-15 South today. At that time Silver Bow had perhaps 2,000 residents to Butte’s declining 400. Nissler purchased a log building on Main Street in Butte, between Broadway and Granite Streets, and had it moved to his property in Silver Bow. By 1885 Nissler was producing 4,000 barrels of beer a year.
In 1886 Nissler’s success allowed him to construct a bigger brick and stone brewing facility on his land along Silver Bow Creek and the main road from booming Butte to the new (1883) smelter town of Anaconda. The location was near the intersection with the main road to the south to Dillon, Idaho Falls, and Salt Lake City, and it came to be called Nissler Junction, a name still used today. The complex included the brewery itself, a bottling house, barrel making facility, a saloon, Nissler’s home, a wash house and several ice houses, stables, and a pig pen. Today, the stone malt house survives as a private residence.
In the 1890s Nissler established a saloon for his beer at 39 North Main in Butte. That location served as a saloon for years after Silver Bow Brewing and its successors had disappeared, but today it lies within the 1960s building at the corner of Main and Broadway.
The two-story malt house has stone and masonry walls two feet thick. The process used a well-established method that called for a perforated floor allowing for air circulation as barley germinated.
Christian Nissler died in November 1901, and his estate sold the brewery. It operated as Capitol Brewing Company and then Crystal Springs Brewery until 1912 when it closed. Capitol and Crystal Springs continued to run the saloon on Main Street and maintained offices at 131 West Broadway until the business ended in 1912.
The malting house and wash house are the only surviving brewery structures in Silver Bow County that date to pre-Prohibition times.
Local geologist and historian Dick Gibson has lived in Butte since 2003 and has worked as a tour guide for various organizations and museums. He can be reached at rigibson@earthlink.net.