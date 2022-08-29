Mining City History: Chapman's custom-built tandem motorcycles raced in Butte

The first motorcycle races in Montana took place in Butte in 1901. The “Great Saucer” was a huge wooden track erected primarily for bicycle racing on the north side of Park Street between Arizona and Ohio Streets, but in June and July 1901, the excitement was all about motorcycles.

We’d probably think of these machines as motor-assisted bicycles, but they could do better than 30 miles per hour. Starting in June 1901 there were exhibition races at the Saucer every evening, with admission to the 4,600-seat facility at 50 cents. You could also take a round-trip train from Anaconda for a dollar, including admission.

Georgia-born John M. Chapman and his Swedish teammates Iver and Gussie Lawson came to Butte from Salt Lake City as bicyclists, but Chapman’s custom-built single-rider and tandem motorcycles also saw some of their first races in Butte. By Friday night July 12, interest in the races was at a fever pitch, and according to the Butte Miner, the crowd of 2,000 to 3,500 showed “the greatest exhibition of enthusiasm that has ever been seen in Butte.”

The main event was the competition between the machine of the Turville Brothers from Philadelphia, driven by Artie Bell, and the Chapman motorcycle. Bell and the 22-year-old Chapman were pretty much neck-and-neck for much of the 10-mile race, alternating the lead repeatedly and seldom more than 10 yards apart. The slowest mile was finished by both riders in one minute and 49 seconds (about 33 miles per hour), but in the final mile Chapman took a consistent small lead and crossed the finish line ahead of Bell by “half a wheel.”

Chapman’s final time was 17:25 for the ten miles in the Saucer, setting a new world record by shaving 30 seconds off the old record. By 1912 Chapman was managing vice president of Madison Square Garden, promoting six-day bicycle races there. One of his extravaganzas, in 1927, attracted 150,000 patrons.

Chapman retired as a sports promotor in 1937 when he was 59 years old, and he died in 1947. Butte’s Great Saucer was demolished about 1907 after just six years as a sports venue. The site is across the street from Sparky’s Restaurant today.

Charles Turville, who lost the race in Butte, went on to manage the Cranston, Rhode Island, Cycledrome, and he brought the International Race of Nations there, a 50-mile bicycle race involving competitors from Australia, France, Belgium, Italy, Norway, and the United States. That track was demolished in 1924, but in Turville’s two years managing it, more than a half million people saw the races there.